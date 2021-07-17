Troon: Major rail disruption as firefighters tackle station blaze in Scotland

Firefighters tackled the blaze in the historic building. Picture: @plaintosee/Twitter

By Will Taylor

Major disruption has been caused after a fire broke out at a Scottish train station on the UK's hottest day of the year.

Firefighters were sent to Troon station at 12.40pm on Saturday, and Scotrail said it was forced to cut the power to overhead lines so they could tackle the blaze – cutting off electricity to a "large area" and affecting other routes.

Nobody was hurt in the fire, which firefighters said was "in a building". Delays and cancellations on the line, which go from Ayr to Glasgow, are expected.

Scotrail tweeted: "Emergency services are dealing with an incident in the Troon area.

Read more: UK weather: Mini-heatwave brings hottest day of the year

Fire at Troon train station. pic.twitter.com/YkyOEoiNkh — Allison (@plaintosee) July 17, 2021

"Consequently, trains through the station will be cancelled, delayed or revised. We'll update you once we have more information."

Scotrail provided buses as people tried to get to the popular summer spot.

It added: "We now have 11 buses out working throughout Ayrshire stations including Troon, Ayr and Kilwinning to keep customers moving with shuttle services to stations across the area.

"We're very sorry for the disruption this afternoon caused by the events at Troon station."

The UK saw the mercury rise above 30C in Northern Ireland, making it the hottest day of the year so far – while temperatures were due to hit 21C in Troon.

⚠️ NEW: Emergency services are dealing with an incident in the Troon area. Consequently, trains through the station will be cancelled, delayed or revised. We’ll update you once we have more information. ^Paul pic.twitter.com/zMFu3EO24e — ScotRail (@ScotRail) July 17, 2021

Ayr’s SNP MSP Siobhian Brown, who represents the town in the Scottish Parliament, said the fire was "devastating" when she spoke to the Ayrshire Daily News website.

She added: "We don't know for sure how the fire started but we do believe that it did start in the ticket office somehow but we will have to determine that further down the track.

"But thankfully, nobody has been hurt."

The Railway Heritage Trust backed efforts to restore the historic building.