Trooping the Colour rehearsal will be ‘the best yet,’ army chiefs say, despite Kate's absence due to cancer treatment

The Princess of Wales and the Queen travel along The Mall, during last year's Trooping the Colour parade. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Military chiefs have stated their determination to make Princess Kate’s Colonel’s Review ‘the best yet’ despite her missing the event due to her ongoing battle with cancer.

Kensington Palace announced yesterday that the princess will miss the traditional rehearsal for Trooping the Colour due to her cancer treatment.

The event next Saturday normally sees Kate, as Colonel in Chief, inspecting the troops at Horse Guards Parade. It is seen as the main rehearsal for the King’s Trooping the Colour birthday parade which takes place on June 15.

Kate’s role will be taken on by Lt Gen Sir James Bucknall, former Commander of the Allied Rapid Reaction Force.

Lt Col James Shaw, who will be overseeing both ceremonies, told The Sun: “We totally understand and our thoughts and best wishes are with Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales.

We are even more determined to make the Colonel’s Review the best yet for her. We are so proud to have The Princess of Wales as the Colonel of the Irish Guards.”

It also emerged today that Kate is considering appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony after Trooping the Colour on June 15. The Princess of Wales is considering walking onto the balcony if she is feeling well enough.

Sources close to the princess have admitted she was never expected to attend the Colonel’s Review due to her ongoing cancer treatment.

The ceremonial military event - on 8 June in London - takes place the weekend before Trooping the Colour. It would have seen Kate take the salute as Colonel in Chief of the Irish Guards.

Buckingham Palace has also announced that King Charles will ride in a carriage - rather than on horseback - with the Queen where he will inspect soldiers at Trooping the Colour.

The King continues to recover following his diagnosis of an undisclosed form of cancer.

It remains unclear whether the Princess of Wales will attend the celebration on 15 June, which traditionally involves the royal family gathering on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after a display of pomp and military pageantry.

The Trooping The Colour ceremony in 2023. Picture: Getty

The salute will instead be taken by Lieutenant General James Bucknall.

The former commander of the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps has attended every King's Birthday Parade since 2009 when he became colonel of the Coldstream Guards, having served as a Coldstream Guards officer for over 45 years.

Attendance and participation of other members of the royal family are to be confirmed nearer the time of the event.

Kate is undergoing chemotherapy after she revealed in March that she was receiving treatment for cancer, following abdominal surgery in January.

It came after months of speculation over her health, with her last public appearance having been at the end of 2023.

The Princess is said to have been spending more time "out and about" in recent weeks as she continues to undergo treatment.

The King returned to public duties in April alongside Camilla where he told staff at a cancer treatement centre that he's doing "alright".

The royal pair met with patients and experts at the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London.

Earlier this month, Prince William said his wife Kate is 'doing well' during a visit to St Marys' Community Hospital on the Isles of Scilly.

William met with staff at the hospital hear about a new integrated health and social care facility which is set to be built on adjacent land owned by the Duchy of Cornwall.

Matron Lynda McHale and William were pictured chatting as she gave the prince a letter written by her granddaughter wishing Kate and the King well amid their cancer treatment.