True cost of going to small supermarkets rather than big shops revealed

Consumers who buy their food at convenience stores could be paying up to a fifth more than at larger branches of the same supermarket. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

Consumers who buy their food at convenience stores could be paying up to a fifth more than at larger branches of the same supermarket, according to a study from Which?

Visiting your local shop could be costing you as much as £832 extra a year, as opposed to buying food from the supermarket.

Which? collected price data on 42 items which were commonly purchased from Morrisons Daily, Tesco Express and Sainsbury's Local, in comparison to the cost of the same items at large supermarkets.

The data revealed that Morrisons customers will pay 21 per cent more – around £16 – on average a week, if they buy at the supermarket’s convenience store, Morrisons Daily.

The basket of shopping – which includes cheese, blueberries, and ice cream – would cost a shopper £832 more over the course of a year than if they bought the same items from a supermarket.

A 400g tin of chickpeas at Morrisons costs more than double in its Daily stores, while a 165g pack of Philadelphia soft cheese was £1 more.

Which says "Sainsbury's, Morrisons and Tesco have committed to offer a broader range of budget and lower-priced ranges in their convenience stores as a result of their campaign.

"A Sainsbury's spokeswoman says convenience stores often have higher operating costs.

"Morrisons says it's always working hard to keep prices down and competitive for customers."

At Sainsburys, the difference between big and small shop prices is five per cent without a Nectar card and 14 per cent with one.

Tesco Clubcard holders pay an additional 11 per cent more, compared to 10 per cent without one.

At both supermarkets, this adds more than £500 to the cost of shopping over 12 months.

Basics including milk and bread were also more expensive in convenience shops.

A medium white Hovis loaf cost 12 per cent more at Sainsbury’s Local and Tesco Express, and 14 per cent more at Morrisons Daily.

All three supermarkets charged eight per cent more for two pints of own-brand milk in their convenience shops.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Ele Clark, Which? retail editor said: “Convenience stores may often be easier to travel to and handy for shoppers who need to stock up on a few essentials, but people who have to use them regularly will be spending significantly more over the course of a year than those with access to larger supermarkets.”

She added: “This latest research shows that more can still be done to increase the range of affordable product options for those consumers who rely on convenience stores.”