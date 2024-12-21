Trump appoints former The Apprentice producer Mark Burnett as Special Envoy to UK

Donald Trump will appoint Mark Burnett, a former producer of reality show The Apprentice starring the incoming president, as special envoy to the United Kingdom. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Donald Trump will appoint Mark Burnett, a former producer of reality show The Apprentice starring the incoming president, as special envoy to the United Kingdom.

Trump wrote on Truth Social: “It is my great honor to appoint Mark Burnett as the Special Envoy to the United Kingdom.

“With a distinguished career in television production and business, Mark brings a unique blend of diplomatic acumen and international recognition to this important role.”

Burnett said in a statement: “I am truly honored to serve The United States of America and President Trump as his Special Envoy to the United Kingdom.”

In his announcement, Trump said Burnett had a hand in “creating and producing some of the biggest shows in television history".

Burnett's role is not subject to Senate confirmation and is different from that of an ambassador.

Warren Stephens, a top donor and billionaire investment banker, was named as Trump's pick for ambassador to the UK earlier this month.

Trump said Burnett “will work to enhance diplomatic relations, focusing on areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment opportunities, and cultural exchanges.”

The announcement comes after Sir Keir Starmer named Lord Mandelson, who served in the cabinets of Sir Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, was made the UK's next top diplomat in Washington.

Announcing the appointment, Keir Starmer said: "I am delighted to appoint Lord Mandelson to be the next British Ambassador to the United States of America.

"The United States is one of our most important allies and as we move into a new chapter in our friendship, Peter will bring unrivalled experience to the role and take our partnership from strength to strength."

He also thanked outgoing ambassor Karen Pierce "for her invaluable service for the last four years".

Lord Mandelson said: "It is a great honour to serve the country in this way.

"We face challenges in Britain but also big opportunities and it will be a privilege to work with the government to land those opportunities, both for our economy and our nation’s security, and to advance our historic alliance with the United States.”

In November, the former MP for Hartlepool previously said he would be "very interested" in giving advice on trade to whoever got the job.

It comes as Keir Starmer seeks to avoid damaging trade tariffs that Trump has threatened to impose.

Author Robert Harris told LBC Lord Mandelson will "fit in well in Washington DC" and that it's an "appointment that makes a lot of sense".

On Thursday evening, author Robert Harris told Iain Dale that Lord Mandelson has "star quality" and will fit in well in Washington DC.

"He's a big figure, whether you like it like him or not.

"I mean, he's a big player and has had a big impact on British politics, therefore he'll speak with some authority.