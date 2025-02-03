US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Donald Trump has agreed to delay US tariffs on Mexico for a month after a winning concessions on the US-Mexican border in a last ditch deal.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mexico agreed to reinforce its northern border with 10,000 National Guard members to stem the flow of illegal drugs, particularly fentanyl, Mr Trump said.

The agreement also includes a US commitment to act to prevent trafficking of high-powered weapons to Mexico, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on X.

The two leaders spoke by phone on Monday, just hours before U.S. tariffs on Mexico, China and Canada were set to take effect.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said February 3, the US has agreed to pause the start of tariffs on Mexican goods for one month, after talks with her counterpart Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

Read more: Donald Trump axes $40billion US foreign aid agency after taking advice from Elon Musk

Read more: Trump launches trade war with China, Canada and Mexico, sparking fears for global economy

The call between the two leaders reportedly lasted around 40 minutes, and wrapped up just hours before the tariffs were supposed to come into effect.

President Trump confirmed the news on his social media platform Truth Social, saying he wishes to reach a ‘deal’ with Mexico, suggesting the tariffs could be scrapped altogether.

“I just spoke with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico,” he said.

“It was a very friendly conversation wherein she agreed to immediately supply 10,000 Mexican Soldiers on the Border separating Mexico and the United States.”

The soldiers will specifically focus on the flow of the deadly drug Fentanyl, and illegal migrants into the US.

He confirmed that the anticipated tariffs will be ‘immediately paused’ for one month, during which the countries will negotiate on trade and security.

Trump added: “I look forward to participating in those negotiations, with President Sheinbaum, as we attempt to achieve a “deal” between our two Countries”

The US is the largest importer of goods in the world, with Mexico, China and Canada as its top three suppliers, according to the most recent Census data. The countries also represent huge export markets for the US.

This is why the tariffs were predicted to have dramatic effects on the US economy and set up a trade war between the three countries.

Donald Trump said he had spoken to outgoing Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, who had threatened to impose tariffs on the US in retaliation.

The two leaders are expected to speak again later tonight, with another potential deal on the cards.