US cruiseline offers Democrats four-year voyage to 'escape Trump'

A Florida-based cruise company is offering disaffected Democrats the chance to escape Donald Trump's second term with a four-year voyage. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

A Florida-based cruise company is offering disaffected Democrats the chance to escape Donald Trump's second term with a four-year voyage.

Villa Vie Residences is marketing its $160,000 four-year trip to Democrats hoping the leave the states while the controversial Republican is president.

The "Tour La Vie" offers four deals which are being obviously marketed at Democrat supporters.

The options are:

One-Year Escape from Reality

Two-Year Mid-Term Selection

Three-Year Everywhere but Home

Four-Year Skip Forward

Mikael Petterson, the company's CEO, said: "If you're looking for an escape... there is no better place than on a ship, right, where you can wake up every day to a new backyard and get everything you need taken care of.

Mr Petterson said the company's marketing campaign began before the election and would have rolled it out regardless of who won.

"It's not really a political campaign at all... it just happened that Trump won and there are more Democrats that are unhappy living in the US now than Republicans," he said.

The voyage is aboard The Villa Vie Odyssey, which has a capacity of 600 people and is already sailing.

The ship was recently stranded in Belfast for four months because it needed repairs.