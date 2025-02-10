'Let all hell break out': Trump says Gaza ceasefire 'should be axed' if Hamas doesn't free all hostages on Saturday

10 February 2025, 23:17 | Updated: 10 February 2025, 23:33

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon). Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Donald Trump has said that the Gaza ceasefire deal should be cancelled if Hamas does not free all the remaining Israeli hostages on Saturday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hamas' armed wing said on Monday that it would delay the release of more Israeli hostages "until further notice" after accusing Israel of violating the ceasefire deal.

The next release of hostages was due to take place on Saturday and would have seen another three Israelis, taken hostage in the 7 October 2023 attacks, freed by Hamas.

Trump told reporters that the deal was ultimately up to the Israelis, but added that he thought that if all the hostages were not free by midday on Saturday, the ceasefire should end.

“Let all hell break out", he added.

Read more: Trump says US is 'committed to buying and owning Gaza' as President rules out 'right of return' for Palestinians

Read more: Abuse suffered by Hamas hostages during their 500 days in captivity revealed

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press after signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 10
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press after signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 10. Picture: Getty

In a statement, a spokesman for the Qassam Brigades claimed that over the past three weeks violations had included "delaying the return of the displaced to the northern Gaza Strip, and targeting them with shelling and gunfire".

Israel has now responded to Hamas' decision, saying it is a "complete violation" and that the IDF will "prepare at the highest level of alert for any possible scenario in Gaza".

Hamas has said it will delay the release of more hostages
Hamas has said it will delay the release of more hostages. Picture: Alamy

Hamas' statement said: "Over the past three weeks, the leadership of the resistance has monitored the enemy’s violations and its failure to comply with the terms of the agreement.

"These violations include delaying the return of displaced persons to northern Gaza, targeting them with shelling and gunfire in various areas of the Strip, and failing to allow the entry of humanitarian aid in all its agreed-upon forms.

"Meanwhile, the resistance has fully honoured its commitments."

It added: "The handover of the Zionist prisoners who were scheduled to be released next Saturday, February 15, 2025, will be postponed until further notice, and until the occupation commits to and compensates for the past weeks retroactively.

"We affirm our commitment to the terms of the agreement as long as the occupation commits to them."

Freed Palestinian prisoner Ammar al-Daghma, after being released on Saturday
Freed Palestinian prisoner Ammar al-Daghma, after being released on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

The responding statement from Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz read: "Hamas' announcement to stop releasing Israeli hostages is a complete violation of the ceasefire agreement and the deal to release the hostages.

"I have instructed the IDF to prepare at the highest level of alert for any possible scenario in Gaza and to protect the communities.

"We will not allow a return to the reality of October 7."

Pongsak Thaenna - a Thai national released by Hamas in January
Pongsak Thaenna - a Thai national released by Hamas in January. Picture: Alamy

The last release of hostages by Hamas was at the weekend, when three Israeli men and five Thai men were freed.

The hostages, who appeared thin, were paraded in front of dozens of masked and armed Hamas fighters before their release.

One of those released, 52-year-old Eli Sharabi, was paraded on a podium by armed Hamas personnel and interviewed before his release.

In one of his answers, which was clearly given under duress, he told the crowd he was "very angry" with the Israeli government.

All three hostages made similar critical comments about Israel while on stage with the armed men.

Israeli captives, from left to the right, Ohad Ben Ami, Eli Sharabi and Or Levy
Israeli captives, from left to the right, Ohad Ben Ami, Eli Sharabi and Or Levy. Picture: Alamy

The hostage deal has seen hundreds of Palestinians released by Israel in exchange, as well as a truce in the Gaza War.

The deal began on 19 January and is in its first 42-day phase - but little progress has been made on an extension.

An Israeli delegation is currently in Qatar to negotiate the second phase of the deal, which would see more hostages and prisoners released.

It comes as President Trump reiterated his controversial proposal for the US to take over Gaza, rebuild it, and move out Palestinians.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Labour has deported nearly 19,000 people since coming to power

Inside Labour's deportation flights, as 19,000 illegal migrants removed from UK since July election

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon)

'No exceptions, no exemptions': Trump brings in 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium imports

Kim Leadbeater after the bill passed its first reading in November

Assisted dying cases could go ahead without judge's approval

Kanye West

Kanye West slammed for Super Bowl advert directing viewers to site selling swastika t-shirts

Matar is accused of trying to murder Salman Rushdie

Man accused of trying to murder Salman Rushdie says 'Free Palestine' as he is led into court

Legendary strongman Geoff Capes left nearly £240,000 in his will

Legendary strongman and Olympian Geoff Capes leaves £240k in will following death aged 75

The scene in Coulter Road, Hammersmith, west London, following the death of a woman in a flat

Woman, 36, found dead after man seen trying to force his way into flat in west London

Quinn Parker

'Inhumane' NHS trust admits maternity failings as three babies die within months of each other

The Aesculapian snake can grow up to two metres in length

Europe's biggest snake 'thriving' in UK and living in people's attics, study finds

The Aurora Borealis, Or Northern Lights, Visible From Large Swath Of North America

Northern Lights to be visible across parts of UK tonight

Zhenhao Zou is accused of rape

Woman among 10 allegedly raped by Chinese PhD student in London left “angry and ashamed” after attack, court told

London, UK. 28th January, 2025. Attorney General Richard Hermer arrives in Downing Street to attend the weekly Cabinet meeting. Credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Alamy Live News

Labour spat as peer brands attorney general Lord Hermer 'arrogant, progressive fool' and calls for him to quit

Jaysley Beck, 19, was found dead at Larkhill Camp in Wiltshire

Soldier, 19, complained of 'unwelcome behaviour' from 'psychotic and possessive' boss before taking her own life

Watch the rousing Super Bowl ad directed by Michael Bay on behalf of the Secret Service

US Secret Service spends millions on recruitment film from Hollywood director Michael Bay

Father jailed for at least 15 years after murdering daughter, 14, in 'kitchen play fight'

Scarlett Vickers' grandad defends father who stabbed teen to death in 'kitchen play fight'

Israeli captive Eli Sharabi was handed over on Saturday

Hamas delays the release of hostages 'until further notice' over claims Israel violated ceasefire deal

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Trump has said he is working on a plan to broker a deal to bring an end the war in Ukraine

Trump's Russia-Ukraine plan explained: How the US President intends to end the war

Britain's King Charles III, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, center, speak to teachers and school children as they visit Nansledan School in Newquay, England, Monday, Feb.

King Charles turns tour guide as Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner embark on royal visit to Cornish housing project
a

Labour suspends second MP Oliver Ryan over 'unacceptable' WhatsApp group messages

The parents of the victims of the Southport attack have called for change

'We will never feel true happiness again': Parents of Southport victims pay tribute to daughters as they call for change
Keith Kellogg has reportedly told allies he is preparing 'end of war' options to present to Donald Trump

America's Russia-Ukraine envoy preparing 'end of war options' to present to Trump

Travel agency says people should look to go away at Easter instead to save money

End of the summer holiday? Families told to go away at Easter instead to save thousands

Labour MP Ashley Dalton

Keir Starmer names replacement for Labour MP sacked after sending offensive messages in vile WhatsApp chat
The bodies of Andrew Searle and his wife Dawn were discovered by a neighbour

Mystery grows over couple found dead in rural France as friends reject murder-suicide theory
Loose Women stars Andrea McLean, Denise Welch, Lisa Maxwell and Sally Lindsay

Loose Women star rushed to hospital and diagnosed with severe pneumonia and sepsis after collapsing at home
Father jailed for at least 15 years after murdering daughter, 14, in 'kitchen play fight'

Father jailed for at least 15 years after murdering daughter, 14, in 'kitchen play fight'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan at the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games.

Meghan and Prince Harry cheer on Team UK at Invictus Games opening ceremony

Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

'She's terrible': Trump takes swipe at Meghan, but will not deport Prince Harry

Pope Francis meets Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla Duchess of Cornwall at the Vatican on April 4, 2017.

King Charles and Queen Camilla to meet Pope Francis during state visit to Italy

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

b

Knife arches in schools are welcome - but who is going to pay for them?

k

Badenoch’s leadership is failing and she is clearly panicked by Reform

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News