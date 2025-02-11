Trump doubles down on pledge to 'take over Gaza', as Netanyahu threatens return to war if Israeli hostages not freed

President Donald Trump speaks with Jordan's King Abdullah II in the Oval Office at the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Washington.

Donald Trump has restated claims that the US will take control of Gaza and rebuild it, as the Israel-Hamas ceasefire also hung by a thread amid a war of words between the two sides.

Trump reiterated his claim to the war-torn strip in a meeting with King Abdullah of Jordan on Tuesday, insisting that Gaza could somehow be emptied of all residents, controlled by the US and redeveloped as a tourist area.

"Palestinians will live safely in another location that is not Gaza," he said.

It came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also threatened to tear up the ceasefire deal if Hamas did not return more hostages by the agreed deadline on Saturday at midday.

Mr Trump and King Abdullah met in the Oval Office, and the president suggested he would not withhold US aid to Jordan or Egypt if they do not agree to dramatically increase the number of people from Gaza they take in.

"I don't have to threaten that. I do believe we're above that," Mr Trump said.

Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah. Picture: Getty

Mr Trump also said on Tuesday that it would not require committing American funds but that the US overseeing the war-torn region would be possible, "under the US authority", without elaborating what that actually was.

"We're not going to buy anything. We're going to have it," Mr Trump said of US control in Gaza. He suggested that the redeveloped area could have new hotels, office buildings and houses, "and we'll make it exciting".

"I can tell you about real estate. They're going to be in love with it," Mr Trump, who built a New York real estate empire that catapulted him to fame, said of Gaza's residents, while also insisting that he personally would not be involved in development.

That contradicted the Republican president previously suggesting that holding back aid was a possibility.

King Abdullah was asked repeatedly about Mr Trump's audacious plan to remake the Middle East, but did not make substantive comments on it nor the idea that his country could accept large numbers of new refugees from Gaza.

He did say, however, that Jordan would be willing "right away" to take as many as 2,000 children in Gaza who are suffering from cancer or otherwise ill.

"I finally see somebody that can take us across the finish line to bring stability, peace and prosperity to all of us in the region," the king said of Mr Trump in his statement at the top of the meeting.

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Jordan’s King Abdullah II (R) as he departs the White House. Picture: Getty

The king left the White House after about two hours and was headed to Capitol Hill to meet a bipartisan group of politicians. He said later that during his meeting with Mr Trump, "I reiterated Jordan's steadfast position against the displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank".

"This is the unified Arab position. Rebuilding Gaza without displacing the Palestinians and addressing the dire humanitarian situation should be the priority for all," he wrote.

It comes as the fragile peace in Gaza is threatened by a row over the release of the next hostages held by Hamas.

The terrorist group said on Monday that it would not hand over the hostages due to be returned on Saturday, claiming Israel had violated ceasefire conditions.

Netanyahu hit back in a video message on Tuesday, saying: "The military will return to intense fighting until Hamas is finally defeated".

Following Netanyahu's video message, Donald Trump said Hamas must meet the Saturday deadline to release the hostages or "all bets are off".

The president said he did not think Hamas would make the deadline.

Trump had earlier told reporters that “all hell is going to break out” if all of the hostages aren’t freed.

“As far as I'm concerned, if all of the hostages aren't returned by Saturday at 12 o'clock – I think it's an appropriate time – I would say, cancel it and all bets are off and let hell break out,” he said.

President Donald Trump has said Hamas must meet the deadline or 'all bets are off'. Picture: Alamy

Pressure is growing on Mr Netanyahu to extend the ceasefire beyond the first phase ending three weeks from now.

Talks on the second phase, meant to see more hostages released and a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, were due to start on February 3.

But Israel and Hamas appear to have made little progress, even as Israeli forces withdrew on Sunday from a Gaza corridor in the latest commitment to the truce.

Mr Netanyahu sent a delegation to Qatar, a key mediator, but it included low-level officials, sparking speculation that it will not lead to a breakthrough.

The Israeli prime minister, who returned after a US visit to meet with President Donald Trump, is expected to convene security cabinet ministers on Tuesday.

Mr Trump himself suggested he was losing patience with the deal after seeing the emaciated hostages released this week.

"I watched the hostages come back today and they looked like Holocaust survivors. They were in horrible condition. They were emaciated. It looked like many years ago, the Holocaust survivors, and I don't know how much longer we can take that," he told reporters onboard Air Force One as he travelled to the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Much of Gaza has been left in ruins. Picture: Getty

"I know we have a deal where we're supposed to get - they dribble in and keep dribbling in - but they are in really bad shape," Mr Trump said.

"You know at some point, we're going to lose our patience."

A former Israeli Prime Minister told LBC that Mr Netanyahu "didn't want the ceasefire in the first place.

"He really didn't want to release the hostages," Ehud Olmert told Ben Kentish. I know I say something... outrageous to some ears, but I've said it long ago. He doesn't want to release the hostages."

Families of remaining hostages said time is running out as some survivors described being barefoot and in chains.

"We cannot let the hostages remain there. There is no other way. I am appealing to the cabinet," said Ella Ben Ami, daughter of a hostage released on Saturday, adding she now understands the toll of captivity is much worse than imagined.

The father of a remaining hostage, Kobi Ohel, told Israel's Channel 13 that the newly released men said his son, Alon, and others "live off half a pita to a full pita a day. These are not human conditions".

Mr Ohel's mother, Idit, sobbed as she told Channel 12 her son has been chained for more than a year.

Michael Levy said his brother, the newly released Or Levy, had been barefoot and hungry for 16 months.

President Trump meets with The King And Crown Prince of Jordan at the White House on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

"The decision-makers knew exactly what his condition was and what everyone else's condition was, and they did not do enough to bring him back with the urgency that was needed," he said.

On Saturday, as Israelis reeled, former defence minister Yoav Gallant said on social media that the deterioration in hostages' conditions was something "Israel has known about for some time".

The ceasefire that began on January 19 has held, raising hopes that the 16-month war that led to seismic shifts in the Middle East may be heading towards an end.

The latest step was Israeli forces' withdrawal from the four-mile Netzarim corridor separating northern and southern Gaza, which was used as a military zone.

No troops were seen in the vicinity on Sunday.

As the ceasefire began last month, Israel began allowing hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians to cross Netzarim and return to the north.

But the deal remains fragile.

On Sunday, civil defence first responders in Gaza said three people were killed by Israeli fire east of Gaza City.

Israel's military noted "several hits" after warning shots were fired and again warned Palestinians from approaching its forces.

A convoy of cars piled with belongings headed north through a road that crosses Netzarim.

Under the deal, Israel should allow cars to cross uninspected.

Troops remain along Gaza's borders with Israel and Egypt.

Hamas spokesperson Abdel Latif Al-Qanoua said the troops' withdrawal showed the militant group had "forced the enemy to submit to our demands" and that it thwarted "Netanyahu's illusion of achieving total victory".

Israel has said it will not agree to a complete withdrawal from Gaza until Hamas's military and political capabilities are eliminated.

Hamas says it will not hand over the last hostages until Israel removes all troops from the territory.

During the ceasefire's 42-day first phase, Hamas is gradually releasing 33 Israeli hostages captured during its October 7 2023 attack that sparked the war in exchange for the release of nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and a flood of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Israel has said Hamas confirmed that eight of the 33 are dead.

Families of hostages gathered in Tel Aviv to urge Mr Netanyahu to extend the ceasefire, but he is under pressure from far-right political allies to resume the war.

"We know that for a year, that they are dying there, so we need to finish this deal in a hurry," said Ayala Metzger, daughter-in-law of hostage Yoram Metzger, who died in captivity.

Complicating things further is Mr Trump's proposal to relocate the population of Gaza and take ownership of the territory.

"I'm committed to buying and owning Gaza. As far as us rebuilding it, we may give it to other states in the Middle East to build sections of it. Other people may do it through our auspices. But we're committed to owning it, taking it, and making sure that Hamas doesn't move back. There's nothing to move back into. The place is a demolition site. The remainder will be demolished," he said.

Mr Trump said Arab nations would agree to take in Palestinians after speaking with him and insisted Palestinians would leave Gaza if they had a choice.

"They don't want to return to Gaza. If we could give them a home in a safer area - the only reason they're talking about returning to Gaza is they don't have an alternative. When they have an alternative, they don't want to return to Gaza."

Hamas fighters escort Israeli hostage Eli Sharabi on a stage before handing him over to a Red Cross team in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza, on February 8. Picture: Getty

Israel has expressed openness to the idea while Hamas, the Palestinians and much of the world have rejected it.

Egypt said it will host an emergency Arab summit on February 27 to discuss the "new and dangerous developments".

Mr Trump's proposal has moral, legal and practical obstacles.

It may have been proposed as a negotiation tactic to pressure Hamas or make an opening gambit in discussions aimed at securing a normalisation deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia on Sunday condemned Mr Netanyahu's recent comment that Palestinians could create their state there.

It said his remarks aim to divert attention from crimes committed by "the Israeli occupation against our Palestinian brothers in Gaza, including the ethnic cleansing they are being subjected to".

Qatar called Mr Netanyahu's comment "provocative" and a blatant violation of international law.

The war in Gaza, sparked by Hamas's attack that killed 1,200 people and took 250 hostage, has killed more than 47,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities, who do not differentiate between fighters and non-combatants in their count.

Much of the territory has been obliterated.

Violence has surged in the West Bank during the war and intensified in recent days with an Israeli military operation in the territory's north.

The shooting of the pregnant woman, Sundus Shalabi, happened in the Nur Shams urban refugee camp, a focal point of Israeli operations against Palestinian militants.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said another woman, Rahaf al-Ashqar, 21, was also killed.

Israel's military said its police had opened an investigation.

Israel's defence minister Israel Katz announced on Sunday the expansion of the operation, which started in Jenin several weeks ago.

He said it was meant to prevent Iran - allied with Hamas - from establishing a foothold in the West Bank.