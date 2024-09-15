Breaking News

Donald Trump safe after 'shots fired in his vicinity at Florida golf club' just weeks after assassination attempt

Donald Trump is 'safe' after former president reportedly had gunshots fired near him just weeks after a near-miss assassination attempt, campaign sources say. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Chay Quinn

Donald Trump is 'safe' after former president reportedly had gunshots fired near him just weeks after a near-miss assassination attempt, campaign sources say.

Steven Cheung, Trump's campaign Communications Director, said: "President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity.

"No further details at this time."

The US Secret Service has also publicly confirmed Donald Trump is safe.

American news sources claim that the shooting was near Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

American news sources claim that the shooting was near Trump's golf course in Palm Beach, Florida. Picture: Alamy

The New York Post and ABC News are reporting that the former President was at the resort when shots were exchanged between two people nearby.

The outlets say that Mr Trump was not being targeted by the gunfire, quoting unnamed law enforcement officials.

The source told NBC that preliminary reports say that the US Secret Service moved Mr Trump to safety after gunfire was heard while he was on his golf course.

The anonymous official went on to suggest that no reports of injuries have been made yet - with the source of the sound still yet to be established.

The latest firearms incident comes after Trump was inches away from death after being hit in the ear by a sniper during a rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

Mr Trump has had a stepped-up security footprint since the assassination attempt.

When he has been at Trump Tower in New York, a line-up of trucks have parked in a wall outside the building.

And at outdoor rallies, he now speaks from behind an enclosure of bulletproof glass.