Donald Trump hints he 'may even decide' run for re-election in 2024

28 February 2021, 22:26 | Updated: 28 February 2021, 23:06

Former US President Donald Trump has hinted he may run for re-election in 2024
Former US President Donald Trump has hinted he may run for re-election in 2024. Picture: Getty
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

"I may even decide to beat them for a third time," Donald Trump has said in a speech to Conservative activists.

The former US President falsely claimed that Democrats had "just lost the White House" in the November 2020 election, before hinting that he might decide to run for re-election.

In a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference, he promised activists their movement would be "united and strong like never before".

He said: "As you know, they just lost the White House. But who know? I may even to decide to beat the them for a third time."

"Do you miss me yet?" Mr Trump said after taking the stage to his old soundtrack.

He continued: "I stand before you today to declare that the incredible journey we begun together... is far from being over."

Donald Trump attacked the new Biden administration in his CPAC speech
Donald Trump attacked the new Biden administration in his CPAC speech. Picture: Getty

He dismissed the idea of creating a third party and pledged to remain part of what he called "our beloved party", calling for unity among Republicans going forward.

Mr Trump went on to attack Joe Biden and his new administration.

He said: "Joe Biden defunded the border wall. He has even stopped all future construction, even on small open sections that just needed to be finished up with a little work.

"He has effectively ordered a shutdown of ICE, virtually all deportation of everyone, murderers, everybody."

Supporters gathered outside the CPAC conference in Orlando, Florida
Supporters gathered outside the CPAC conference in Orlando, Florida. Picture: PA Images

The conference is being held this year in Orlando, Florida instead of the Washington suburbs because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Speakers, including many potential 2024 hopefuls, have argued the party must embrace the former president and his followers, despite the riot at the US Capitol on January 6.

The future potential candidates have also repeated his unfounded claims that he lost the November election only because the election was "rigged" - claims that have been rejected by judges, Republican state officials and Mr Trump's own administration.

The conference's annual straw poll of just over 1,000 attendees found a 97% approval of the job Mr Trump did but only 55% said they would vote for him if he decided to run in 2024.

