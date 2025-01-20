Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
LIVE: Donald Trump's historic comeback as he prepares for inauguration ceremony
20 January 2025, 08:07 | Updated: 20 January 2025, 09:10
Donald Trump is set to be sworn in later today as the 47th President of the United States, and he has already pledged to take swift action, promising to sign several executive orders before even stepping foot inside the White House.
Speaking to a packed rally of enthusiastic supporters last night, Trump vowed to bring significant change from day one, declaring that his administration would "ensure the curtain closes on four long years of American decline." His speech was met with cheers as he laid out ambitious plans to reverse policies he claims have hindered the nation's progress.
Due to the chilly January weather in Washington DC, the inauguration ceremony has been moved indoors, a rare occurrence for the historic event. Despite the change in location, the day is expected to maintain its grandeur, with Trump’s team promising a memorable occasion to mark the beginning of his second term in office.
As anticipation builds, all eyes are on Trump’s first steps as president and how quickly his promised changes will begin to take shape.
Donald Trump is not a 'warmonger' says David Lammy
Donald Trump is a "revisionist actor" and not in any sense a "warmonger", Foreign Secretary David Lammy has said.
"Two things that I took away from my extended dinner with Donald Trump in September - this is not a man who, in any sense, is a warmonger.
"I really had a powerful sense that, in reckoning with the world's most malign interests, he was very clear that he wanted to be strong and powerful," he said.
Secondly, Mr Lammy said he sees Mr Trump as a "revisionist actor" who "wants to change the rules of the game" and seems very focused on the possibility of normalising Saudi relations with Israel, which he said can only come if there is a path to a two-state solution.
Asked if he is going through some revisionism himself in relation to his own view of the US president-elect, Mr Lammy said his approach is "progressive realism".
"In this role, I've said that the approach has got to be progressive realism, and that is that you meet the world as it is, not as you would wish it to be."
He added: "The Donald Trump I met ... had incredible grace, generosity, very keen to be a good host, very funny, very, very, very friendly, very warm, I have to say, about the UK, our royal family, Scotland."
UK Foreign Secretary expects Trump to back Chagos Islands deal
Foreign Secretary David Lammy said he expects Donald Trump to back the deal to give up sovereignty over the Chagos Islands and lease back the Diego Garcia military base used by the US.
He said "The arrangement that we have on Diego Garcia basically has kept the global community safe since 1973. It's been in some jeopardy because of rulings in the ICJ (International Court of Justice) and the United Nations.
"That's why the last government began negotiating a new deal for the Chagos Islands. They went 11 rounds in negotiations.
"We picked that up. We came up with a deal that was supported by the Pentagon, the State Department and the White House.
"It's right and proper that Donald Trump looks at that deal and is confident about that deal.
"But I would say that this has been through an inter-agency process in the United States and I suspect he will come to the same conclusions as the last administration."
Jon Sopel's analysis of the 'mood and mindset' in the US ahead of Trump's second inauguration
The News Agent's and LBC's Jon Sopel looks at the mood in Washington DC ahead of Donald Trump's return to the White House.
Suella Braverman dons MAGA hat as she arrives in Washington alongside Laurence Fox
Former UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman was spotted alongside right-wing commentator Laurence Fox arriving in Washington DC ahead of Trump's inauguration.
Ms Braverman donned a Make America Great Again hat as she refused to reveal who invited her to the historic event.
Trump promises slew of executive orders
Donald Trump has promised to sign a slew of executive orders on his first day in the White House, with some reports pointing he will approve as many as 200.
"You're going to see something tomorrow. You're going to see executive orders that are going to make you extremely happy. Lots of them," Mr Trump said at a rally on Sunday.
"We have to set our country on the proper course by the time the sun sets tomorrow evening. The invasion of our borders will have come to a halt.
"And all the illegal border trespassers will, in some form or another, be on their way back home."
He added: “Somebody said yesterday, ‘Sir, don’t sign so many (executive orders) in one day; let’s do it over a period of weeks.’ I said, ‘Like hell we’re going to do it over weeks, we’re going to sign them at the beginning.’”
Key Timings for Trump’s Inauguration
Trump’s inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol building will be a glitzy affair and last several hours.
The ceremony will kick off at midday local time, or 5pm in the UK.
Despite this being Trump’s big day, vice president-elect JD Vance will be the first member of the new administration to take his oath.
The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, John Roberts, will then swear in Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States.
Mr Trump will place his left hand on a bible and his right hand in the air as he swears his allegiance to the United States.
This will take several hours so it will be around 3pm, 8pm UK time, by the time Trump makes his first address.
Following this, Trump will lead the inaugural procession down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House before attending a number of balls across Washington DC.
Biden uses last day in office to issue slew of Presidential pardons
US President Joe Biden has posthumously pardoned black nationalist Marcus Garvey, who influenced Malcolm X and other civil rights leaders and was convicted of mail fraud in the 1920s.
Congressional leaders had pushed for Mr Biden to pardon Mr Garvey, with supporters arguing his conviction was politically motivated and an effort to silence the increasingly popular leader who spoke of racial pride.
After Mr Garvey was convicted, he was deported to Jamaica, where he was born. He died in 1940.
Martin Luther King Jr said of Mr Garvey: "He was the first man, on a mass scale and level," to give millions of black people "a sense of dignity and destiny".
Mr Biden has set the presidential record for the most individual pardons and commutations issued.
He announced on Friday that he was commuting the sentences of almost 2,500 people convicted of non-violent drug offences. He also previously gave a broad pardon for his son Hunter, who was prosecuted for gun and tax crimes.
A pardon relieves a person of guilt and punishment. A commutation reduces or eliminates the punishment but does not exonerate the wrongdoing.
Also among those pardoned on Sunday are Don Scott, who is the speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates.
He was convicted of a drug offence in 1994 and served eight years in prison. He was elected to the Virginia legislature in 2019, and later became the first black speaker.
He said: "I am deeply humbled to share that I have received a presidential pardon from President Joe Biden for a mistake I made in 1994 - one that changed the course of my life and taught me the true power of redemption."
Immigrant rights activist Ravi Ragbir was also pardoned. He was convicted of a non-violent offence in 2001 and was sentenced to two years in prison and was facing deportation to Trinidad and Tobago.
Also pardoned were:
- Kemba Smith Pradia, who was convicted of a drug offence in 1994 and sentenced to 24 years behind bars. She has since become a prison reform activist. President Bill Clinton commuted her sentence in 2000.
- Darryl Chambers of Wilmington, Delaware, a gun violence prevention advocate who was convicted of a drug offence and sentenced to 17 years in prison. He studies and writes about gun violence prevention.
Mr Biden also commuted the sentences of two people:
- Michelle West, who was serving life in prison for her role in a drug conspiracy case in the early 1990s. West has a daughter who has written publicly about the struggle of growing up with a mother behind bars.
- Robin Peoples, who was convicted of robbing banks in north-west Indiana in the late 1990s and was sentenced to 111 years in prison. The White House said in a statement that Peoples would have faced significantly lower sentences today under current laws.
US-UK relations will 'flourish' under Trump presidency, Starmer pledges
As Donald Trump prepares to be sworn in for his second term as US president, Sir Keir Starmer has extended his congratulations and highlighted the enduring strength of the UK-US alliance.
The Prime Minister paid tribute to the "depth of friendship" shared between Trump and the UK, expressing confidence that the "special relationship" will "continue to flourish for years to come." He also reaffirmed a commitment to collaboration, promising to "work together to ensure the success of both our countries and deliver for people on both sides of the Atlantic."
Catch the full details of Starmer’s statement and what it signals for UK-US relations moving forward in this article from my colleague Henry.
Trump to Release Classified Files, Including JFK Assassination Details
As Donald Trump prepares to take office, he’s making bold promises about government transparency. Speaking at a rally ahead of his inauguration, the president-elect pledged to release a collection of classified files, including long-hidden details surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy.
Trump’s vow to declassify these documents has already sparked significant public interest, with the promise that some of the information could be unveiled within “the coming days.”
We've looked into what this pledge could mean and the potential revelations that might come to light in the article below.
What will Donald Trump's presidency mean for the UK?
As Donald Trump takes office, the potential implications for the UK are becoming a major talking point.
From trade tariffs to immigration policies and regulatory changes, Trump's agenda could have a significant impact on Britain's economy, international relations, and post-Brexit opportunities.
My colleague Shannon dives into the key areas where Trump’s presidency could influence the UK, exploring how his policies might affect everything from British exports to US-UK collaboration on global issues.
Stay tuned as we unpack what this new chapter in US politics means for Britain.
