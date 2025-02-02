Mexico and Canada retaliate after Trump imposes slew of tariffs on them

2 February 2025, 07:10 | Updated: 2 February 2025, 07:59

President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office
America's three largest trading partners have promised retaliatory measures, after Donald Trump placed sweeping tariffs on them. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Mexico and Canada have ordered retaliatory measures against the US after President Donald Trump placed sweeping tariffs on goods from its two neighbours and China on Saturday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Trump posted on social media that the tariffs were necessary "to protect Americans," pressing the three nations to do more to curb the manufacture and export of illicit fentanyl and for Canada and Mexico to reduce illegal immigration into the US.

The action fulfilled one of Mr Trump's commitments to voters, but threw the global economy and the new president's political mandate to lower prices into turmoil.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday said Canadian duties on 30 billion dollars (£24 billion) worth of trade in American alcohol and fruit will take effect on Tuesday when the US tariffs go into effect.

He opened his address to Canadians with a message aimed at American consumers.

"It will have real consequences for you, the American people," he said, saying it would result in higher prices on groceries and other goods.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses media following the imposition of a raft of tariffs
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses media following the imposition of a raft of tariffs. Picture: Alamy

Mr Trudeau channelled the views of many Canadians who were feeling betrayed by their neighbour and long-time ally, reminding Americans that Canadian troops fought alongside them in Afghanistan.

"The actions taken today by the White House split us apart instead of bringing us together," Mr Trudeau said, warning in French that it could bring about "dark times" for many people.

Read more: Six arrests made as thousands of Tommy Robinson supporters march through London

Read more: 'We will find you and we will kill you' - Trump says US airstrikes have 'killed many' ISIS terrorists hiding in caves

Claudia Sheinbaum Daily Briefing Conference
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she had instructed her economy secretary to respond. Picture: Getty

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she had instructed her economy secretary to implement a response that includes retaliatory tariffs and other measures in defence of Mexico's interests.

"We categorically reject the White House's slander that the Mexican government has alliances with criminal organisations, as well as any intention of meddling in our territory," Ms Sheinbaum wrote in a post on X.

"If the United States government and its agencies wanted to address the serious fentanyl consumption in their country, they could fight the sale of drugs on the streets of their major cities, which they don't do and the laundering of money that this illegal activity generates that has done so much harm to its population."

Mr Trump's order includes a mechanism to escalate the rates if the countries retaliate against the US.

The tariffs risk an economic standoff with America's two largest trading partners Mexico and Canada, upending a decades-old trade relationship with the possibility of harsh reprisals by those two nations.

The tariffs could cause inflation to significantly worsen, possibly eroding voters' trust that Mr Trump could deliver his promise to lower the prices of groceries, gas, housing, vehicles and other goods.

Mr Trump declared an economic emergency in order to place duties of 10% on all imports from China and 25% on imports from Mexico and Canada.

Energy imported from Canada, including oil, natural gas and electricity, would be taxed at a 10% rate.

Trudeau Hits Back At Trump's Tariffs On Canada
Energy imported from Canada, including oil, natural gas and electricity, would be taxed at a 10% rate. Picture: Getty

The tariffs would go into effect on Tuesday, setting a showdown in North America that could potentially sabotage economic growth.

A new analysis by the Budget Lab at Yale laid out the possible damage to the US economy, saying the average US household would lose the equivalent of 1170 dollars (£943) in income from the taxes.

The premier of the Canadian province of British Columbia, David Eby, called on people to stop buying liquor from US "red" states and remove American alcohol brands from government store shelves as a response to the tariffs.

In a televised message, Mr Eby deemed the Trump administration's decision as "a declaration of economic war against a trusted ally and friend" and that he will stand up for his citizens and all Canadians in general.

"Effective today, I have directed BC liquor sales to immediately stop buying American liquor from red states," he said.

"Liquor store employees will be removing the most popular of these brands from government store shelves."

A senior US administration official, insisting on anonymity to brief reporters, said the lower rate on energy reflected a desire to minimise any disruptive increases in the price of gas or utilities.

That is a sign White House officials understand the gamble they are taking on inflation. Price spikes under former president Joe Biden led to voter frustration that helped to return Mr Trump to the White House.

The order signed by Mr Trump contained no mechanism for granting exceptions, the official said, a possible blow to homebuilders who rely on Canadian lumber as well as farmers, automakers and other industries.

The order would also allow for tariffs on Canadian imports of less than 800 dollars (£645).

Imports below that sum are currently able to cross into the United States without customs and duties.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A 61-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Lamduan Armitage in 2004

Man, 61, arrested over 2004 death of Thai woman found dead in stream in Yorkshire Dales

The man hit the waitress with a plate. Picture: Social media

Man arrested after Nando's worker slapped in face with plate by customer

A man uses a cash point machine outside a branch of Barclays...

Barclays customers facing third day of problems due to ongoing IT issue

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, shakes hands with U.S president-elect Donald Trump, left, before a bilateral meeting at the Elysee Palace, December 7, 2024 in Paris, France.

US wants Ukraine to hold elections after potential ceasefire with Russia, Trump envoy says

The plans were announced by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper

Owning AI tech to create child sex abuse images to become criminal offence as reports of depraved pictures soar

A man and a woman have been arrested after two young children died in a crash in Essex on Saturday evening.

Man and woman arrested over death of young boy and girl after ‘hit and run’ crash

General view of a Barclays bank in Moorgate as reports state...

Barclays tells customers to go to friends, family or food banks after people left ‘homeless’ amid IT glitch

London, England, 1st Feb 2025. Tens of thousands of the far right converged around Whitehall this weekend to protest against the incarceration of Tommy Robinson who has been in isolation in HMP Woodhill for over 13 weeks.

Six arrests made as thousands of Tommy Robinson supporters march through London

Trump says US airstrikes 'killed many' ISIS terrorists

'We will find you and we will kill you' - Trump says US airstrikes have 'killed many' ISIS terrorists hiding in caves

Four people died after a car crashed into a building in Colchester city centre.

Four people dead after car crashed into city centre building in ‘serious collision’ in Colchester

Kate is a royal patron of the Rugby Football Union while William, the Prince of Wales, is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

The Princess of Wales wishes England rugby team good luck ahead of opening Six Nations match against Ireland

The funeral for the Dublin-born former band member of pop group The Nolans - formed alongside her sisters - took place at St Paul's Church, Blackpool

Linda Nolan's funeral takes places as star is laid to rest in pink sparkly coffin surrounded by loved ones

TV chef Rick Stein has sympathy for Gregg Wallace

Rick Stein feels 'a bit sorry' for former Masterchef host Gregg Wallace following slew of misconduct allegations

No survivors expected after air ambulance crashes in Philadelphia

Seven dead after medical plane carrying sick child erupts into fireball and crashes into Philadelphia neighbourhood

Taxes are set to rise in line with inflation on Saturday.

Price of wine and spirits to increase while tax on draught pints to drop amid changes set to come into effect on Saturday
A Mercedes collided into barriers at the Marine Lake, Southport, ending up partially submerged in the water

Appeal for missing driver after Mercedes crashes into lake

Latest News

See more Latest News

At least four people have died overnight as Russian drone and missile strikes continued to pound Ukraine's towns and cities, local officials said.

Russian drone and missile attacks in Ukraine kill 'at least four people' as Moscow's troops continue advance in Ukraine
Palestinian prisoners as greeted as they exit a Red Cross bus after being released from Israeli prison

Palestinian prisoners arrive in West Bank as three more Israeli hostages freed by Hamas

The Huszti sisters

Second body found in river during search for missing sisters who disappeared in Aberdeen last month
Lily Collins welcomes her first child with husband Charlie McDowell

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins shares news of first child with husband Charlie McDowell through surrogacy
Richard Tice has defended a Reform UK MP convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend

'We all make mistakes': Richard Tice defends Reform MP who assaulted ex-girlfriend as he rules out suspension
General view of a Barclays bank in Moorgate as reports state...

Major glitch still affecting Barclays customers, 24 hours on from initial outage - with some still locked out accounts
Two hostages have arrived in Israel after Hamas handed them over to the Red Cross in southern Gaza

Two Israeli hostages held in Gaza released by Hamas and handed over to Red Cross - with third set to be freed soon
Six people were onboard a small medical jet which came down in a residential area of Philadelphia yesterday.

Plane carrying mother and child after life-saving treatment crashes into Philadelphia - just days after DC tragedy
Prince Andrew was friends with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew could face new probe into Epstein ties as new FBI chief says he'll 'do anything' to uncover truth
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press on Friday

Trump launches trade war with China, Canada and Mexico, sparking fears for global economy

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein kept in touch longer than the duke had previously said

'We'll play some more soon': Prince Andrew's message to Jeffrey Epstein two months after he said contact ended
The Princess has given birth to a baby daughter named Athena

Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby daughter Athena 'several weeks early' weighing just 4lb 5oz
Prince Harry has issued a heartfelt plea in a new video message that urges people to nominate for this year's WellChild Awards 2025.

'Shine a spotlight on stories of strength:' Harry makes impassioned plea for awards nominations

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News