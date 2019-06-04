Trump Protest: Robot Of Trump Tweeting On A Golden Toilet Brought To Trafalgar Square

A 16-foot robot of Donald Trump sitting on a golden toilet while tweeting has just been wheeled into Trafalgar Square.

The robot will be the central attraction in today's Stop Trump protest, in which 250,000 people are expected to attend.

The "Trump Dumper" cost $25,000 to create and shows the President with his trousers around his ankles, with his trademark red tie hanging into the bowl.

It will also emit fart noises and shout "You are fake news" and "I am a very stable genius".

The Trump Dumper robot in Trafalgar Square. Picture: LBC

Don Lessum, who created the robot, told LBC: "It's a masterpiece. It took a month to make and ironically we made it in China and there were no tariffs on it.

"It's a 16-foot high statue of Trump, doing what he does the most, sitting on the toilet and tweeting."

Asked by Nick Ferrari why he did it, Mr Lessum said: "He's a loathsome character and he doesn't represent America. I want people to know that. He doesn't even represent democracy."