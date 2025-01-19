Trump says he will delay TikTok ban and proposes US partial ownership of app a day after it went dark

Trump announced the decision in a post to his Truth Social account after TikTok shut down for millions of TikTok users in the U.S. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

US President-Elect Donald Trump said he will issue an executive order on his first day as president to delay the ban on TikTok in the US, proposing the country will take partial ownership of the platform.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

TikTok shut down in the US on Saturday after a ban came into effect - but Donald Trump said he will issue an order to keep the app running in the near future.

Trump announced the decision in a post to his Truth Social account a day after TikTok shut down for millions of its users in the U.S.

The incoming president said "I’m asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark!

"I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security."

He proposed a 'joint venture' between the United States and the current owners or new owners, in which the US would own 50% of the company.

"By doing this, we save TikTok, keep it in good hands and allow it to say up.

"Without U.S. approval, there is no Tik Tok. With our approval, it is worth hundreds of billions of dollars - maybe trillions.

"Therefore, my initial thought is a joint venture between the current owners and/or new owners whereby the U.S. gets a 50% ownership in a joint venture set up between the U.S. and whichever purchase we so choose."

Donald Trump will be sworn in as President of the United States on Monday, marking the start of his second term in office.

You can watch the entire event live on Global Player, followed by reaction and analysis from 4 pm.

Read more: Thousands flock to Washington DC 'People's March' in protest ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration

Read more: What to know about Trump’s inauguration as it is moved indoors

Donald Trump's second inauguration will take place on Monday. Picture: Getty

Trump wants to delay the ban on the popular short-form video app, with more than 170 million users in the US, that top judges in the US decided to uphold on Saturday.

Americans trying to use the app now simply see: "A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US. Unfortunately that means you can't use TikTok for now.

"We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!"

The app is now removed from Apple and Google's app stores, which are prohibited from offering the platform under a law that required TikTok's China-based parent company ByteDance to sell the platform or face a US ban.

The US Supreme Court ruled the "dangers" the app poses to national security override questions over free speech.

But Trump has revealed that he is mulling a plan to grant TikTok a reprieve after he is sworn into office on Monday.

TikTok’s China-based parent company had nine months to sell the platform’s US operation to an approved buyer under the law passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden last year.

NIck Ferrari questions Victims Minister about TikTok with explicit soundtrack

The law allows the sitting president to grant an extension if a sale is in progress.

Both White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and deputy attorney general Lisa Monaco made clear on Friday that the Biden administration would leave the law’s implementation to Mr Trump given that his inauguration falls the day after the ban takes effect.

In a statement later on Friday, TikTok asked for “a definitive statement” saying the Biden administration would not enforce the law or try to fine app store operators such as Apple and Google and other US companies if they do not stop making TikTok available on Sunday.

Without those assurances, TikTok said it “will be forced to go dark”.

Former Head of Cyber Security at GCHQ raises concerns about TikTok

But the company did not provide details, including whether it would voluntarily shut down its US platform at midnight or suspend its operations after losing access to service providers it relies on.

Actions to implement this law will fall to the next administration, so TikTok and other companies should take up any concerns with them.

"The White House on Saturday called TikTok’s statement “a stunt”. “We see no reason for TikTok or other companies to take actions in the next few days before the Trump administration takes office on Monday,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.

“We have laid out our position clearly and straightforwardly: actions to implement this law will fall to the next administration.

"So TikTok and other companies should take up any concerns with them.”

Neither Apple, Google or Oracle, which hosts TikTok’s data on its servers, have responded to questions about what they plan to do on Sunday.