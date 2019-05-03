Trump Security Fence Could Stop D-Day Veterans Seeing D-Day Ceremony

3 May 2019, 14:49 | Updated: 3 May 2019, 14:57

A security wall will stop D-Day veterans paying their respects at a 75th commemoration service in Portsmouth.
A security wall will stop D-Day veterans paying their respects at a 75th commemoration service in Portsmouth. Picture: PA

Donald Trump's state visit to Britain for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings could stop veterans from seeing the ceremony.

D-Day veteran Stanley Northeast, 98, from Wick, Sussex, told the Littlehampton Gazette that he had been looking forward to the event for years - but due to the ceremony opposite Clarence Pier being cordoned off by a huge steel wall, he may not be able to see it.

Stanley's son Mike Northeast said: "It is a great shame. It is something we have been looking forward to all year. Dad is 98, so the things we do with him are very important."

98-year-old Stanley joined the Royal Air Force after receiving his call up papers and took part in the D-Day landings. His son is now working with the Royal British Legion to try and get an official invite.

Trump is due to be in Portsmouth as part of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings With security expected to be tight.

A national event is being held in Portsmouth on 5 June to commemorate the Normandy landings.

A huge solid steel fence will lock down the area, blocking all public view of the ceremony.

The South coast City was the departure point for much of the D-Day landing force in 1944.

Gerald Vernon-Jackson, the Liberal Democrat leader of Portsmouth City Council, said Mr Trump should not attend as his presence would take the focus away from veterans. He said: "I am disappointed because it will change the nature of the event a great deal, for us the centre of the events was meant to be the veterans.

"It's the 75th anniversary, this is probably the last time they will get together like this, the last time when they will meet the Queen, the last time the people of the city will be in a big event with them.

"With Donald Trump coming, I think the chances are that it will move from being around commemoration and instead it will be a day of controversy. There will be protests and that is not what we want."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Royal baby: Prince Harry cancels Amsterdam trip amid due date rumours

Fiona Onasanya: Former MP won't stand in by-election sparked by recall petition

Theresa May heckled as she admits 'very difficult' local elections for Tories

Barry Radford: Paedophile jailed for grooming was also wanted in Australia

Ruth Morrissey: Terminally ill woman wins damages over smear test mistakes

The News Explained

Theresa May's letter to Gavin Williamson

Theresa May's Letter To Gavin Williamson - Read In Full

Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei

Huawei: Row Over Chinese Firm Involvement In UK Telecoms Explained
Greta Thunberg: From solo campaigner to worldwide climate leader

Who Is Greta Thunberg? The Swedish Schoolgirl Turned Climate Activist
Theresa May meets with Donald Tusk

Brexit Timeline: Key Dates As The UK Prepares To Leave The EU

Brexit

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone begins on 8th April 2019

What Is ULEZ? How Much Does The London Ultra Low Emission Zone Cost?