Trump Security Fence Could Stop D-Day Veterans Seeing D-Day Ceremony

A security wall will stop D-Day veterans paying their respects at a 75th commemoration service in Portsmouth. Picture: PA

Donald Trump's state visit to Britain for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings could stop veterans from seeing the ceremony.

D-Day veteran Stanley Northeast, 98, from Wick, Sussex, told the Littlehampton Gazette that he had been looking forward to the event for years - but due to the ceremony opposite Clarence Pier being cordoned off by a huge steel wall, he may not be able to see it.

Stanley's son Mike Northeast said: "It is a great shame. It is something we have been looking forward to all year. Dad is 98, so the things we do with him are very important."

98-year-old Stanley joined the Royal Air Force after receiving his call up papers and took part in the D-Day landings. His son is now working with the Royal British Legion to try and get an official invite.

Trump is due to be in Portsmouth as part of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings With security expected to be tight.

A national event is being held in Portsmouth on 5 June to commemorate the Normandy landings.

A huge solid steel fence will lock down the area, blocking all public view of the ceremony.

The South coast City was the departure point for much of the D-Day landing force in 1944.

Gerald Vernon-Jackson, the Liberal Democrat leader of Portsmouth City Council, said Mr Trump should not attend as his presence would take the focus away from veterans. He said: "I am disappointed because it will change the nature of the event a great deal, for us the centre of the events was meant to be the veterans.

"It's the 75th anniversary, this is probably the last time they will get together like this, the last time when they will meet the Queen, the last time the people of the city will be in a big event with them.

"With Donald Trump coming, I think the chances are that it will move from being around commemoration and instead it will be a day of controversy. There will be protests and that is not what we want."