Trump signs executive order to withdraw US from UN human rights council

Donald Trump has just signed an executive order withdrawing the US from the UN Human Right Council. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Donald Trump has signed an executive order withdrawing the US from the UN Human Rights Council.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The document also continued a stop to funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

"The US funding to the UN is excessive and unfair," the US President said while signing the order.

The executive order means Mr Trump has reinstated policies that were in place during his first administration.

Trump speaking to reporters after signing executive orders in the Oval Office. Picture: Alamy

Trump also signed a "very tough" memorandum restoring his "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said he was "torn" when choosing whether to sign it, but said Tehran was "too close" to having a nuclear weapon.

"Hopefully, we are not going to have to use it very much," he said. "I'm unhappy to do it."

Trump said he would hold talks with his counterpart in Tehran, but threatened Iran "would be obliterated" if it assassinated him.

Trump has signed a memorandum on Iran. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration

Read more: Donald Trump says UK is 'out of line' but deal can be worked out as trade tariff war with EU looms

Trump signed these documents during an event at the White House Oval Office.

He also confirmed on Tuesday that he plans to "wind down" the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

The agency is reportedly being shut down as part of Elon Musk's plan to shrink the size of the federal government.

Trump said the billionaire has been doing a "great job" and that there is a lot of fraud at the agency.

The latest orders come on the day that Trump is due to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: Alamy

It comes ahead of Trump's meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu with the Israeli prime minister facing pressure from his right-wing coalition to end a temporary ceasefire against Hamas.

"It'd be great if we could have a Middle East and maybe a world at total peace," said Trump.

"Right now, you don't have that. When I left, you had peace all over the world, and now you have the world blowing up.

"As you know, Bibi is coming in to see me later. We'll see what we can do."

The leaders' talks are expected to also include concerns about Iran's nuclear programme.

Netanyahu's arrival in Washington marks the first foreign leader visit of Trump's second term.