Trump Baby Balloon To Fly Again As State Visit Protests Start Organising

Protesters rallied around the Trump balloon during the president's 2018 visit. Picture: PA

Campaigners have pledged to mobilise huge numbers in response to the announcement of a state visit by US president Donald Trump.

Anti-Trump campaigners are set to take to the streets of London as a protest against the US president's state visit to the UK.

Organisers hope to bring back the Trump baby balloon which was the focal point of 2018 protests.

The blimp depicts Mr Trump as an orange, nappy-wearing infant. The blimp was first flown in Parliament Square during his visit to Britain last year.

Leo Murray, the activist behind the Trump baby blimp, said: “We’re quite sure that all British people of good will are going to be ready to run Trump out of town for a second time.”

Campaigners have revealed they are hoping to bring in even bigger balloons: “We have been toying with the idea of a Trump baby hot air balloon, which would be about five times the size. But would cost a huge amount of money – upwards of £70,000,” said Mr Murray

Theresa May hailed the visit as a chance for the UK and the US “to strengthen our already close relationship”, while the White House said it would “reaffirm the steadfast and special relationship” between the two nations.