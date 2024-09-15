Breaking News

'I will NEVER SURRENDER': Donald Trump releases statement after gunshots fired in his vicinity

Donald Trump has released a statement after he was rushed to safety following gunshots being fired in his vicinity. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Donald Trump has released a statement after he was rushed to safety following gunshots being fired in his vicinity.

The former president and Republican candidate wrote: "There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!

"Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER! I will always love you for supporting me. Unity. Peace. Make America Great Again. May God bless you".

The statement came an hour after former president reportedly had gunshots fired near him just weeks after a near-miss assassination attempt, campaign sources say.

Announcing the incident, Steven Cheung, the Trump Campaign's Communications Director, said: "President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time."

American news sources claim that the shooting was near Trump's golf course in Palm Beach, Florida. Picture: Alamy

The US Secret Service also publicly confirmed Donald Trump is safe in the minutes after the news broke.

The shooting was near Trump Interational Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

The White House said President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, had both been briefed and would be kept updated on the investigation.

Kamala Harris posted on X, formerly Twitter: "I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America".

The White House added they are "relieved" to know Mr Trump is safe.

I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 15, 2024

The New York Post and ABC News are reporting that the former President was at the resort when shots were exchanged between two people nearby.

The outlets say that Mr Trump was not being targeted by the gunfire, quoting unnamed law enforcement officials.

The source told NBC that preliminary reports say that the US Secret Service moved Mr Trump to safety after gunfire was heard while he was on his golf course.

The anonymous official went on to suggest that no reports of injuries have been made yet - with the source of the sound still yet to be established.

The latest firearms incident comes after Trump was inches away from death after being hit in the ear by a sniper during a rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

Mr Trump has had a stepped-up security footprint since the assassination attempt.

When he has been at Trump Tower in New York, a line-up of trucks have parked in a wall outside the building.

And at outdoor rallies, he now speaks from behind an enclosure of bulletproof glass.