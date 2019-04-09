Trump Threatens $11bn Tariffs On EU Goods

9 April 2019, 15:52 | Updated: 9 April 2019, 15:59

US President Donald Trump has threatened the EU with tariffs
US President Donald Trump has threatened the EU with tariffs. Picture: PA

The US president says EU subsidies to aircraft manufacturer Airbus impacted American rival Boeing.

The World Trade Organisation has found that the subsidies have had an adverse impact on the US.

Washington and Brussels have been accusing one another of unfairly subsiding Boeing and Airbus, for 14 years.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said that the case had been in litigation for 14 years, and “the time has come for action.”

Trump took to Twitter following the news from the WTO, saying he’ll slap tariffs on EU goods valued at almost £8.5bn ($11bn).

Swordfish, stilton cheese, wine and motorcycles are all products that could face extra taxes.

Bloomberg reported that European officials had hoped to reach a negotiated solution with the US that would avoid an escalation of tit-for-tat tariffs.

A spokesperson for the European Commission said that the bloc could issue reciprocal tariffs against US goods.

"The EU remains open for discussions with the US, provided these are without preconditions and aim at a fair outcome," the spokesperson said.

