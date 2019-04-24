Trump Sparks New Row Over GCHQ Spying Claims

24 April 2019, 14:53 | Updated: 24 April 2019, 15:03

Trump took to Twitter to repeat the allegations of spying by GCHQ
Trump took to Twitter to repeat the allegations of spying by GCHQ. Picture: PA

Britians signal intelligence agency has said claims it spied on Donald Trump's presidential campaign are "utterly ridiculous."

Just one day after being invited to the UK for a state visit, US president Donald Trump sparked fresh controversy by claiming he was spied on by Britain's electronic eavesdropping agency.

Highlighting a claim by a former CIA analyst that GCHQ assisted Barack Obama's administration by spying the 2016 Trump campaign.

The allegations came up in 2017 when White House press secretary Sean Spicer said: "Three intelligence sources have informed Fox News that President Obama went outside the chain of command."

He said Mr Obama "didn't use the NSA, he didn't use the CIA, he didn't use the FBI and he didn't use the Department of Justice, he used GCHQ to spy on Trump's presidential campaign.

Trump took to Twitter today repeating similar allegations, he said: "WOW! It is now just a question of time before the truth comes out, and when it does, it will be a beauty!"

However GCHQ responded by referring to a statement it issued when similar allegations surfaced in 2017 dismissing the claim it was asked to conduct "wiretapping" against the then president elect as "nonsense".

"They are utterly ridiculous and should be ignored," the statement said.

The spat emerged a day after it was announced that the controversial US President would make a state visit to the UK in June.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Nicola Sturgeon calls for second independence referendum by May 2021

Ford invents self-braking trolley to prevent supermarket collisions

Boy Scouts of America sex abuse: More than 12,000 victims since 1944, lawyer claims

Tory MP Johnny Mercer: Colleagues leading smear campaign against me

Japan apologises to victims of law requiring forced sterilisation of disabled people

The News Explained

Theresa May meets with Donald Tusk

Brexit Timeline: Key Dates As The UK Prepares To Leave The EU

Brexit

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone begins on 8th April 2019

What Is ULEZ? How Much Does The London Ultra Low Emission Zone Cost?
Theresa May listens to Jeremy Corbyn's speech

Brexit: What Happens Next After Parliament Rejected All Four Options?
MPs will tonight have their second round of indicative votes on different Brexit proposals

Brexit Indicative Votes: What Are MPs Voting On Tonight?

Brexit

Brexit

Brexit: What Happens This Week In Parliament?