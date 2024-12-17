Donald Trump could stop Ukraine using US made missiles branding decision by Biden a 'big mistake'

17 December 2024, 10:10

President-elect Donald Trump was speaking at a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort
President-elect Donald Trump was speaking at a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort. Picture: Getty
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Donald Trump has signalled a possible reversal on Ukraine missile strikes, branding the decision a 'big mistake' as Keir Starmer warns against weakening support.

Speaking during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago, Trump described it as a “big mistake” to allow Ukraine to strike Russian targets with US-supplied long-range missiles.

“Especially just weeks before I take over. Why would they do that without asking me what I thought? I think that was a big mistake,” he said.

When asked by a reporter whether he would consider reversing the decision once in office, Mr Trump responded: “I might yeah. I thought it was a very stupid thing to do.”

But the British Prime Minister has hit back saying it would be a "big mistake" if Ukraine's allies did not continue to give it the "strongest" support, Sir Keir Starmer said after Donald Trump criticised Kyiv's use of US missiles for strikes deep into Russian territory.

Sir Keir urged Western allies of the war-torn nation not to "take our eye off the ball" as Ukraine enters its third winter since the invasion.

Using Storm Shadow missiles, Ukraine can carry out wide-impact precision strikes deep inside Russia
Using Storm Shadow missiles, Ukraine can carry out wide-impact precision strikes deep inside Russia. Picture: Getty

On Monday, President-elect Trump added that he would speak with both Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, and Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, to try to end the war, saying he was troubled by the images of carnage from the conflict.

“It’s got to stop,” he said.

Mr Trump did not directly answer when asked whether he believed Ukraine should cede territory to Russia as part of a negotiated settlement to the nearly three-year war. He remarked that much of the contested territory had been reduced to rubble and would take a century to rebuild.

He has previously claimed that the outgoing president’s decision on missiles risked “escalating this war and making it worse.”

Speaking during a visit to Norway, Sir Keir warned it was time for Kyiv's allies to "double down" on the financial commitments, sanctions and the training they were providing to Ukraine.

"It's important that we put Ukraine in the strongest possible position if there are to be negotiations, and even if there aren't to be negotiations," he said.

"But it would be a big mistake, in my view, to take our eye off the ball and not ensure that Ukraine is in the strongest possible position, which is why we've been doubling down on this at many of the international meetings we've had with our allies to discuss this."

The Prime Minister also told reporters that Russia "could stop this today, because it's Russian aggression that is causing this conflict".

US President Joe Biden has authorised the use of US-made ATACMS for Ukrainian strikes into Russia territory and there have since been reports of debris from British-made Storm Shadow missiles found in Russia's Kursk region, which borders Ukraine.

Ministers have not been drawn into saying whether Kyiv has been given permission to use the British-made missiles for the attacks.

Sir Keir did not directly answer when asked if the UK would follow suit were Mr Trump to withdraw authorisation for such missile strikes.

But he said both he and Norwegian prime minister Jonas Gahr Store had spoken with the president-elect, including about "the strategic approach that we should take as allies".

He added: "The allies have stood together behind Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. We continue to do so, but as you would expect, we've been talking to all of our allies in relation to that, and there is this consensus that we must call it out for what it is Russian aggression, and the world has put Ukraine in the strongest possible position.

"But, yes, I think we both discussed this with President-elect Trump, as you would have expected."

