Why did Trump win and why did Harris lose? Nick Ferrari asks American voters

7 November 2024, 07:10 | Updated: 7 November 2024, 07:27

Nick Ferrari speaks to Kamala Harris supporters going to watch her concession speech

By Danielle de Wolfe

LBC has taken to the streets of Washington and West Virginia following Trump's historic 2024 US election victory to ask American voters one key question: why did Trump win and Harris lose?

With Trump's popularity seemingly underestimated by pollsters - and not for the first time, the president-elect is set to become the first convicted felon to enter the White House.

Taking to the streets of the swing state following Harris' heavy defeat, Nick Ferrari spoke with supporters outside Howard University in DC ahead of of the Democrat's concession speech.

“I’m very disappointed that people couldn’t see the bigger picture,” one supporter told Nick, with another adding: “America hates black women”

However, it appears that many voters had one overwhelming feeling following the result: "pride".

Blaming time - "she only had three months," declared one supporter - and "white supremacy“ as factors that contributed to the final election result, another told Nick: "I don’t think the world was ready for the first black woman president”.

Why did Donald Trump win? We asked voters deep in Republican territory

Ms Harris urged her supporters not to despair during the address on Wednesday afternoon eastern time (9pm UK time) from the university in Washington DC.

One voter, still confused by the voting decisions of minorities in the US, appeared baffled as to how a man “spewing hatred about latinos and immigrants as far as the eye can see” could be elected by them.

“So why did latinos vote for him?” Posed Nick.

“Exactly, that’s what’s bizarre!” he admitted.

But it wasn't just Harris voters that had something to say following the election result.

Taking to the streets of West Virginia, voters repeatedly told LBC their vote came back to “the economy”.

One voter declared Biden had done “absolutely nothing” following four years in office, with another declaring Trump seemed a "pretty decent guy" despite admitting he only voted for him because "everybody else did it".

Taking to the streets of the swing state following Harris' heavy defeat, Nick Ferrari spoke with supporters outside Howard University ahead of of the Democrat's concession speech. Picture: LBC

One voter, dressed head-to-toe in Trump merchandise, telling LBC’s reporter Henry Riley that she had spent “well over a grand” on Trump-branded items.

It’s this ardently loyal fanbase that guided Trump to the White House for a second term, highlighting that the victory was a result of the American people “feeling fed up”.

“They’re fed up of being called racists, bigoted homophobes or whatever,” she said.

“We’re tired of being stomped down, we’re tired of high gas prices, we’re tired of being bullied - and we stood up for the first time.”

