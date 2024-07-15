Trump's behaviour in aftermath of assassination attempt has 'motivated' Republicans, former Ambassador tells LBC

Witness to assassination attempt on Doland Trump speaks to LBC

By EJ Ward

Donald Trump's behaviour in the aftermath of an assassination attempt has 'motivated' Republicans, a former diplomat has told LBC.

Speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick, former US Ambassador who attended the rally described how tens of thousands of people had spent the day in sweltering heat queuing to see President Trump speak.

Diplomat Kip Tom revealed he was sitting "directly in line with President Trump" and "in line with the shooter."

He told LBC that even as shots rang out, members of the audience stood up to help law enforcement identify the shooter's location.

Mr Tom, who served as the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, said that due to his previous training, he immediately recognized that shots were being fired at the former President.

The Trump insider highlighted the former President's resilience, noting his "famous fist bump" in the aftermath.

"Trump was strong then, he showed his resilience. He's excited about holding these events because he can connect with the people," Mr. Tom said.

Photographs captured the bloodied former US president defiantly pumping his fist in the air after the shooting.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump was rushed off the stage by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign event. Picture: Alamy

Mr Tom told LBC that Trump's behaviour had "motivated" members of the Republican party.

"I'm here at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, WI this week. And I can tell you that the delegates here are very motivated, very highly charged, to get involved in this election."

US President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Sunday evening, directing the head of the Secret Service to review all security measures for the upcoming Republican National Convention. "There is no place in America for this kind of violence - for any violence. Ever. Period. No exception. We can't allow this violence to be normalized," he stated.

Mr Trump later claimed on his Truth Social media platform that a bullet had "pierced" his ear before Secret Service agents dragged him to the ground. He told The Washington Examiner that if he hadn't turned his head away from the crowd to look at a data screen, "we would not be talking today."

The attack resulted in one fatality and two critical injuries among spectators, all identified as men. The deceased, Corey Comperatore, a former fire chief, was hailed as a hero by Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro for protecting his family during the incident.

The suspected gunman, who attacked from an "elevated position" outside the rally venue, was fatally shot. The FBI identified him as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. While a motive has not yet been determined, authorities are treating the shooting as an assassination attempt.

This incident marks the most serious attempt to assassinate a US president or presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981.