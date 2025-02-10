Trump's Russia-Ukraine plan explained: How the US President intends to end the war

10 February 2025, 15:52

Donald Trump has said he is working on a plan to broker a deal to bring an end the war in Ukraine
Donald Trump has said he is working on a plan to broker a deal to bring an end the war in Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Donald Trump has said he is working on a plan to broker a deal to bring an end to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speculation has mounted in recent days over when potential talks could begin after the US President said he spoke to Russian leader Vladmir Putin over the weekend and that “progress” had been made.

But what are Trump’s plans and what have Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said about the US’ involvement?

The US President said he spoke to Russian leader Vladmir Putin over the weekend
The US President said he spoke to Russian leader Vladmir Putin over the weekend. Picture: Alamy

What is Trump’s plan?

Before being elected, Trump claimed he could end Russia's war in Ukraine in just one day.

Since coming into power, both Trump and America’s Russia-Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg have said they are working on a plan to broker a deal to bring to an end the fighting.

However, they have failed to offer any sort of details about such a plan or any timescale for its implementation.

Speaking to reporters over the weekend Trump revealed he has a plan to end the war but, again, declined to go into details.

“I hope it’s fast,” he said. “Every day people are dying. This war is so bad in Ukraine. I want to end this damn thing.”

Reports emerged on Monday that Kellogg has told allies he is preparing “end of war” options to present to Trump.

However, he denied reports he would be in a position to present the plans at the Munich Security Conference this week.

Both Trump and America’s Russia-Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg have said they are working on a plan
Both Trump and America’s Russia-Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg have said they are working on a plan. Picture: Alamy

Has Trump spoken to Putin?

The president has said the United States was in touch with Russia and Ukraine. "We're talking to both sides," he said.

Trump told the New York Post over the weekend that he had spoken to Putin, remarking that “I better not say” just how many times.

It would mark the first officially acknowledged conversation between Putin and a US president since early 2022.

Trump told reporters: “I’ve had it. Let’s just say I’ve had it...And I expect to have many more conversations. We have to get that war ended.”

“If we are talking, I don’t want to tell you about the conversations,” Trump said.

“I do believe we’re making progress. We want to stop the Ukraine-Russia war.”

Trump said he believed Putin “does care” about the killing on the battlefield but did not say if the Russian leader had presented any concrete commitments to end the nearly three-year conflict.

National security adviser Mike Waltz would not confirm that Trump had spoken with Putin, telling NBC on Sunday that “there are certainly a lot of sensitive conversations going on”.

Trump told reporters over the weekend that he has spoken to Vladmir Putin
Trump told reporters over the weekend that he has spoken to Vladmir Putin. Picture: Alamy

When will Trump meet the leaders?

During a press conference last week, Trump said: "I will probably be meeting with President Zelenskyy next week, and I will probably be talking to President Putin. I'd like to see the war end.”

Trump added that the location of his meeting with Zelenskyy “could be Washington”.

“I’m not going there,” he added.

“Let’s get these meetings going,” Trump then told reporters on the weekend.

“They want to meet. Every day people are dying. Young handsome soldiers are being killed. Young men, like my sons. On both sides. All over the battlefield.”

Senior Russian politician Leonid Slutsky suggested Trump and Putin could meet as early as this month, but this was played down by the Kremlin, insisting "we need to be patient".

What does Trump’s cabinet think?

Trump's advisers and cabinet members are split over how to deal with Russia and Putin, according to NBC News.

Former US and Ukrainian officials, along with a source close to the Kyiv government, say Waltz and Kellogg want to use American leverage to force Putin to back down.

Others, however, are said to prefer reducing the billions of US dollars of support Washington has given Ukraine - an approach critics say would effectively prompt a capitulation to Russia.

Trump and Putin meeting in 2018
Trump and Putin meeting in 2018. Picture: Alamy

What has Russia said?

The Kremlin on Sunday declined to confirm or deny the reports of a phone call between Trump and Putin.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the Tass state news agency he was unaware of any such call.

“I personally may not know something, be unaware of something. Therefore, in this case, I can neither confirm nor deny it.”

Meanwhile, a senior Russian politician has said that Moscow is yet to receive a good offer to start peace negotiations, despite Trump’s claims of progression.

Deputy foreign minister Mikhail Galuzin told the RIA state news agency: "It is important that words be backed up by practical steps that take into account Russia's legitimate interests, demonstrating a readiness to eradicate the root causes of the crisis and recognise the new realities.

"Concrete proposals of this nature have not yet been received," he added.

The Kremlin on Sunday declined to confirm or deny the reports of a phone call between Trump and Putin
The Kremlin on Sunday declined to confirm or deny the reports of a phone call between Trump and Putin. Picture: Alamy

What has Ukraine said?

Trump’s plan for a quick settlement must not only stop the war but also ensure that there can no longer be any more Russian aggression, Zelenskyy has said.

"A frozen conflict will lead to more aggression again and again. Who then will win prizes and go down in history as the victor? No one. It will be an absolute defeat for everyone, both for us, as is important, and for Trump," Zelenskyy told ITV.

"He needs not just to end the war. He needs to act so that (Russian leader Vladimir) Putin has no chance to wage war on us again.

“This is the main thing and everyone should recognise that. That would be a victory.”

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has insisted that Trump must meet with him before he meets with the Russian president
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has insisted that Trump must meet with him before he meets with the Russian president. Picture: Alamy

He also insisted that Trump must meet with him before he meets with the Russian president, "otherwise it will look like a dialogue about Ukraine without Ukraine".

He added: "I don't know what compromises can be discussed at the negotiating table, we have not reached that point.

"It is important for people to understand that Ukraine is negotiating, not accepting ultimatums from Russia."

He stressed Ukraine's need for security guarantees from its allies as part of any settlement.

Read more: America's Russia-Ukraine envoy preparing 'end of war options' to present to Trump

Read more: Trump confirms he 'spoke to Putin about ending war in Ukraine' as Russian president 'wants to see people stop dying'

Zelenskyy also told Trump "let's do a deal", offering the US a partnership over Ukraine's stores of rare earth and minerals.

Earlier this week, Trump said he wanted Ukraine to supply the US with critical resources in exchange for financial support in its war with Russia.

In an interview with Reuters on Friday, Zelenskyy said: "If we are talking about a deal, then let's do a deal, we are only for it."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Watch the rousing Super Bowl ad directed by Michael Bay on behalf of the Secret Service

US Secret Service spends millions on recruitment film from Hollywood director Michael Bay

Father jailed for at least 15 years after murdering daughter, 14, in 'kitchen play fight'

Scarlett Vickers' grandad defends father who stabbed teen to death in 'kitchen play fight'

Israeli captive Eli Sharabi was handed over on Saturday

Hamas delays the release of hostages 'until further notice' over claims Israel violated ceasefire deal

Britain's King Charles III, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, center, speak to teachers and school children as they visit Nansledan School in Newquay, England, Monday, Feb.

King Charles turns tour guide as Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner embark on royal visit to Cornish housing project

a

Labour suspends second MP Oliver Ryan over 'unacceptable' WhatsApp group messages

The parents of the victims of the Southport attack have called for change

'We will never feel true happiness again': Parents of Southport victims pay tribute to daughters as they call for change

Keith Kellogg has reportedly told allies he is preparing 'end of war' options to present to Donald Trump

America's Russia-Ukraine envoy preparing 'end of war options' to present to Trump

Travel agency says people should look to go away at Easter instead to save money

End of the summer holiday? Families told to go away at Easter instead to save thousands

Labour MP Ashley Dalton

Keir Starmer names replacement for Labour MP sacked after sending offensive messages in vile WhatsApp chat

The bodies of Andrew Searle and his wife Dawn were discovered by a neighbour

Mystery grows over couple found dead in rural France as friends reject murder-suicide theory

Loose Women stars Andrea McLean, Denise Welch, Lisa Maxwell and Sally Lindsay

Loose Women star rushed to hospital and diagnosed with severe pneumonia and sepsis after collapsing at home

Father jailed for at least 15 years after murdering daughter, 14, in 'kitchen play fight'

Father jailed for at least 15 years after murdering daughter, 14, in 'kitchen play fight'

Elsie Dot Stancombe and Bebe King

'Our children need to be safer': Families of Southport victims call for inquiry as they pay tribute

Nigel McCrery, author and scriptwriter

Silent Witness and New Tricks creator dies after short illness as tributes flood in

Carnage in Philadelphia as Eagles fans take to the streets following Super Bowl win

Carnage in Philadelphia as Eagles fans take to the streets following Super Bowl win

Speaking for the first time since the charity stopped taking donations, Ms Ingram-Moore declared it is time to “move on” after her family’s reputation was “demolished."

'It's time to move on': Captain Tom's daughter says her family's reputation has been 'demolished' by charity investigation

Latest News

See more Latest News

Los Angeles, USA. 02nd Feb, 2025. Kanye West walking on the red carpet during the 67th Grammy Awards held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on February 2, 2025. (Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

Kanye West's X account deactivated by Elon Musk following 'antisemitic rampage'

Closeup of chicken nuggets on the plate at the table

Albanian criminal’s deportation halted because son doesn't like foreign chicken nuggets

Oliver Ryan and Sir Keir Starmer

Second Labour MP ‘deeply regrets’ involvement in vile WhatsApp group - after minister sacked for remarks
The Palace Pier at Brighton captured during twilight.

Five men arrested after woman 'raped' in Brighton property overnight

US President Donald Trump salutes as the national anthem is played before the start of Super Bowl LIX

Trump makes history and Taylor Swift booed as Eagles demolish Chiefs to deny them Super Bowl three-peat
Calls for police to reinvestigate parish councillor who 'blew up' neighbour's cat

Parish councillor resigns after being accused of trying to ‘blow up’ beloved pet cat

Thousands of migrants working illegally in nail bars, car washes and restaurants arrested in immigration crackdown

Thousands of migrants working illegally in nail bars, car washes and restaurants arrested in immigration crackdown
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer takes an HIV test at 10 Downing Street, London, to raise awareness for National HIV Testing Week.

Keir Starmer 'leads by example' as he becomes first PM to have public HIV test as part of goal to eliminate virus
Three Israeli Hostages Released As Part Of Ceasefire Deal

Abuse suffered by Hamas hostages during their 500 days in captivity revealed

Kaleb Cooper

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper announces he'll be a dad to baby number three

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan at the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games.

Meghan and Prince Harry cheer on Team UK at Invictus Games opening ceremony

Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

'She's terrible': Trump takes swipe at Meghan, but will not deport Prince Harry

Pope Francis meets Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla Duchess of Cornwall at the Vatican on April 4, 2017.

King Charles and Queen Camilla to meet Pope Francis during state visit to Italy

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

b

Knife arches in schools are welcome - but who is going to pay for them?

k

Badenoch’s leadership is failing and she is clearly panicked by Reform

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News