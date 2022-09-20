Liz Truss pledges £2.3bn in military aid for Ukraine as politics returns

Liz Truss is pledging to match this year's military aid to Ukraine.
Liz Truss is pledging to match this year's military aid to Ukraine.

By Sophie Barnett

Prime Minister Liz Truss is pledging to give Ukraine at least £2.3 billion next year in military aid, as she restarts her government's agenda following the Queen's funeral.

Ms Truss has travelled to the US for her first foreign trip as prime minister, where she will underline Britain's long-term commitment to Volodymr Zelenskyy's "inspirational" troops.

Political activity and government business were paused until after the Queen's funeral, which was attended by Ms Truss, alongside other politicians, foreign dignitaries and members of the Royal Family.

The Prime Minister is committing to match or exceed the record support given to Ukraine this year, in a meeting with the UN general assembly in New York.

In recent days, Ukraine has made major military gains against Russia, with territory in the east of the country liberated by its armed forces.

The UK is expected to provide more equipment to the country such as the multiple launch rocket system which has helped Ukraine regain around 3,000 square kilometres of land.

The UK is already the second largest military donor to Ukraine after the US, committing £2.3bn in 2022 and providing hundreds of rockets and five air defence systems, as well as training troops.

Ms Truss will also use her first foreign trip in the role to try to rally world leaders to end energy dependence on Vladimir Putin's gas as he turns the taps off on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

"By turning off the taps of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, Putin has consigned millions of people in Europe to a colder and more difficult winter," the Prime Minister said before departing for the US.

"Too many lives - in Ukraine, in Europe and around the world - are being manipulated by a dependence on Russian energy. We need to work together to end this once and for all."

Liz Truss has praised Ukraine's "inspirational" troops.
Liz Truss has praised Ukraine's "inspirational" troops. Picture: Alamy

Ms Truss praised the success of Mr Zelenskyy's troops in seizing back land that has been captured by Russia.

"Ukraine's victories in recent weeks have been inspirational. Time and time again these brave people have defied the doubters and showed what they can do when given the military, economic and political support they need," she said.

"My message to the people of Ukraine is this: the UK will continue to be right behind you every step of the way. Your security is our security."

The spending commitment was not based on the real terms figure taking inflation into account, but Ms Truss was not ruling out spending more.

Ms Truss's official spokesman said she will warn allies at the New York summit that now is not the time to "take our foot off the gas" in opposing Mr Putin's war.

"Quite the opposite, she will be very clear that UK support to Ukraine will not falter," he added.

"We will continue to act to restore sovereignty and self determination to Ukraine. Because this isn't just Ukraine's fight, the whole world suffers when a regime like Putin's is allowed to bully and blackmail its neighbours."

