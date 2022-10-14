Breaking News

Liz Truss sacks Kwasi Kwarteng after Chancellor rushes back from US for crisis talks following disastrous mini Budget

14 October 2022, 11:12 | Updated: 14 October 2022, 12:54

Liz Truss has sacked Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng (seen smiling as he arrives back at Heathrow today)
Liz Truss has sacked Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng (seen smiling as he arrives back at Heathrow today). Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Liz Truss has sacked Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng after his disastrous mini Budget in a bid to save her premiership little more than a month after becoming Prime Minister.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Kwarteng was seen going into Downing Street at around midday after rushing back from Washington a day early.

It was thought he was engaging in crisis talks with Ms Truss about the continual impact of their financial plans on the UK economy.

But it was then widely reported he had been given the sack after just 38 days, making him the second shortest-serving UK chancellor on record.

Only yesterday Mr Kwarteng insisted his job was safe, telling broadcasters: "I am not going anywhere."

And this morning trade minister Greg Hands insisted Ms Truss had "full confidence" in Mr Kwarteng.

The Prime Minister will hold a press conference later, in which she is widely tipped to bow to political and economic pressure to increase corporation tax in a further bid to revive her government's reputation in the eyes of the markets.

This massive U-turn would come despite the Prime Minister centring her leadership campaign around cancelling Rishi Sunak’s planned increase of the rate.

Liz Truss
Liz Truss. Picture: Getty

Trade minister Greg Hands told Nick Ferrari on LBC on Friday that "the government and the prime minister are absolutely determined to stick to the growth plan, to stick to the changes they outlined.

He added that there are "absolutely no plans to change anything".

The government has not yet confirmed a time for the press conference, but the Telegraph reported it is taking place at 2pm.

It comes as chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng arrived in the UK on Friday morning, after cutting short a trip to Washington where he held talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Mr Hands said ending a foreign trip early was not unusual for a government minister.

Downing Street on Thursday did not deny that there could be a reversal on the corporation tax policy.

Speculation was fuelled further when Mr Kwarteng only said "let's see" when asked about the expectation from financial markets that the Government could ditch its corporation tax promise.

But despite the market turmoil and reports of u-turns, Mr Kwarteng is "totally" safe in his position as chancellor of the exchequer, Mr Hands said.

He said that Liz Truss has "total confidence" in Mr Kwarteng, despite the Prime Minister reportedly preparing to u-turn on her mini-Budget in a bid to stave off a Tory leadership plot.

Asked if Mr Kwarteng's position on Sky News, Mr Hands said on Friday: "Totally. I mean, Kwasi Kwarteng himself said yesterday he is 100% sure he will still be in position.

"I know the Prime Minister has got total confidence in Kwasi Kwarteng."

Penny Mordaunt
Penny Mordaunt. Picture: Getty

He added that Mr Kwarteng is "an incredibly capable person, a very, very bright person who makes good judgment calls".

And the trade minister added that he did not "recognise" reports that senior Conservative MPs were planning to install Penny Mordaunt and Mr Sunak to replace Ms Truss as well as Mr Kwarteng.

Despite Mr Kwarteng and Mr Hands' insistences that nothing is set to change, discussions are believed to be under way to replace Ms Truss with a "unity candidate".

One senior Tory told The Times: "A coronation won’t be that hard to arrange. In 2019 candidates needed eight MPs to get on the ballot paper. This year they needed 20.

"Next time it will be however high it needs to be for only one candidate to clear it.

"They predicted a pact between Mr Sunak and Ms Mordaunt, which would have the support of an overwhelming majority of Conservative MPs.

Around "20 to 30" former ministers and senior backbenchers are attempting to find a way for a "council of elders" to tell Truss to step down, it is understood.

Another MP told the paper: "Rishi’s people, Penny’s people and the sensible Truss supporters who realise she’s a disaster just need to sit down together and work out who the unity candidate is.

"It’s either Rishi as Prime Minister with Penny as his deputy and Foreign Secretary, or Penny as Prime Minister with Rishi as Chancellor.

"They would promise to lead a government of all the talents and most MPs would fall in behind that."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Eleven strategic bombers - Tu-160s in red and Tu-95s in yellow - were spotted near the Norwegian border

Putin deploys 11 nuclear bombers just 20 miles from Nato border as Ukraine tensions rise

Breaking
Just Stop Oil protestors

Just Stop Oil protestors throw soup over Van Gogh's Sunflowers in the National Gallery

Two dads charged with attempted murder after 'shooting each other's daughters' in road rage incident

Two dads charged with attempted murder after 'shooting each other's daughters' in road rage incident

A man has been arrested with drones on the Russian border with Norway

Russian man arrested for flying drones near Norway's Arctic oil rigs, sparking energy fears after Nord Stream blasts

The Princes in the Tower

Who killed the princes in the tower? 500-year-old murder could soon be solved

The company has blamed strikes for a fall in profits

Up to 6,000 Royal Mail workers to be made redundant with company blaming strikes for financial losses

Exclusive
A group of RAF Cadets in North London has been told police will no longer enforce a road closure for its Remembrance Sunday parade

RAF Cadets warned Remembrance Sunday parade could break the law as police scrap 'gesture of goodwill'

The wife of one of the Bishopsgate stabbing victims has given an update on his condition

Bishopsgate stabbing hero needed 52 stitches across his face, wife reveals

Greg Hands insists Kwasi Kwarteng's position is totally tenable

'Absolutely no plans to change anything', insists minister, as Kwarteng flies home early from Washington

Thomas Singleton had over a million indecent images of children

Headteacher who had 'paedophile manual' and photoshopped his face onto child sex abuse images jailed for 6 years

The actress' brother died unexpectedly.

'I felt him with me': Martine McCutcheon's emotional tribute to brother as she returns to work after his death

Manningford Trout Fishery

A toddler drowned on a family fishing trip in Wiltshire after being left alone for one minute

Kwasi Kwarteng has vowed to continue in his role

Kwarteng cuts US trip short and rushes to London for crunch talks with PM over expected tax U-turn

Jemma Mitchell with the case (left) and Mee Kuen Chong's last known sighting with her lodger (right)

Moment property developer, 38, caught on CCTV 'dragging bulky suitcase around London containing body of pensioner'

Donald Trump has been ordered to give evidence to a group of politicians

Donald Trump ordered to give evidence over deadly US Capitol riots

RMT union members who are train managers for Avanti will strike on two days in the coming weeks.

More rail strikes on the way as union leaders say Avanti West Coast workers will walk out on two days in the comingMore rail strikes on the way as union leaders say Avanti West Coast workers will walk out on two days in the coming weeks

Latest News

See more Latest News

Princess Amalia

Heir to Dutch throne forced to stay at home amid security fears

Erdogan and Putin

Turkey and Russia to study Putin’s gas hub proposal

Missiles fired

North Korea fires more artillery shells into maritime buffer zones

Ulf Kristersson

Swedish parties make deal to govern with hard-right support

Mourners

School pupils drown after river ferry capsizes in Cambodia

Nigeria Twins Festival

Nigerian city celebrates its many twins with annual festival

Flooding in Kenya

Poor nations to demand climate justice and compensation at UN summit

Fats Domino Avenue

Music great Fats Domino to have New Orleans street renamed in his honour

Emergency services at the scene

Five dead including police officer in North Carolina shooting

Australia Floods

Homes inundated by swollen rivers in Australian floods

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ed vs Greg

'He has a career in stand-up comedy to look forward to': Ed Miliband hits back at Trade Minister Greg Hands
Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: What happens at Westminster happens in your house too

Liz Truss economic plans

'When Liz Truss wants you to think she’s given you personal help, she hasn't': Shelagh Fogarty blasts PM economic plans
‘Morally corrupt and intellectually vapid’: James O’Brien delivers vicious blows in Jacob Rees-Mogg’s direction

‘Morally corrupt and intellectually vapid’: James O’Brien delivers vicious blows in Jacob Rees-Mogg's direction
Tom Swarbrick gives take after raid on US-style candy and souvenir shops on Oxford Street

Tom Swarbrick gives take after raid on US-style candy and souvenir shops on Oxford Street

Caller buys Rolf Harris' art

'I do actually quite like them': Caller reveals he invested in art by Rolf Harris in hopes of a not guilty verdict
‘Are we living in the same country?’ Nick Ferrari challenges James Cleverly’s view that the UK is ‘in a good place’

‘Are we living in the same country?’ Nick Ferrari challenges James Cleverly’s view that the UK is ‘in a good place’
Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

bills

'I can't afford it': Caller admits he hasn't been paying electric and gas bills

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit