Liz Truss sacks Kwasi Kwarteng after Chancellor rushes back from US for crisis talks following disastrous mini Budget

Liz Truss has sacked Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng (seen smiling as he arrives back at Heathrow today). Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Liz Truss has sacked Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng after his disastrous mini Budget in a bid to save her premiership little more than a month after becoming Prime Minister.

Mr Kwarteng was seen going into Downing Street at around midday after rushing back from Washington a day early.

It was thought he was engaging in crisis talks with Ms Truss about the continual impact of their financial plans on the UK economy.

But it was then widely reported he had been given the sack after just 38 days, making him the second shortest-serving UK chancellor on record.

Only yesterday Mr Kwarteng insisted his job was safe, telling broadcasters: "I am not going anywhere."

And this morning trade minister Greg Hands insisted Ms Truss had "full confidence" in Mr Kwarteng.

The Prime Minister will hold a press conference later, in which she is widely tipped to bow to political and economic pressure to increase corporation tax in a further bid to revive her government's reputation in the eyes of the markets.

This massive U-turn would come despite the Prime Minister centring her leadership campaign around cancelling Rishi Sunak’s planned increase of the rate.

Trade minister Greg Hands told Nick Ferrari on LBC on Friday that "the government and the prime minister are absolutely determined to stick to the growth plan, to stick to the changes they outlined.

He added that there are "absolutely no plans to change anything".

The government has not yet confirmed a time for the press conference, but the Telegraph reported it is taking place at 2pm.

It comes as chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng arrived in the UK on Friday morning, after cutting short a trip to Washington where he held talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Mr Hands said ending a foreign trip early was not unusual for a government minister.

Downing Street on Thursday did not deny that there could be a reversal on the corporation tax policy.

Speculation was fuelled further when Mr Kwarteng only said "let's see" when asked about the expectation from financial markets that the Government could ditch its corporation tax promise.

But despite the market turmoil and reports of u-turns, Mr Kwarteng is "totally" safe in his position as chancellor of the exchequer, Mr Hands said.

He said that Liz Truss has "total confidence" in Mr Kwarteng, despite the Prime Minister reportedly preparing to u-turn on her mini-Budget in a bid to stave off a Tory leadership plot.

Asked if Mr Kwarteng's position on Sky News, Mr Hands said on Friday: "Totally. I mean, Kwasi Kwarteng himself said yesterday he is 100% sure he will still be in position.

"I know the Prime Minister has got total confidence in Kwasi Kwarteng."

He added that Mr Kwarteng is "an incredibly capable person, a very, very bright person who makes good judgment calls".

And the trade minister added that he did not "recognise" reports that senior Conservative MPs were planning to install Penny Mordaunt and Mr Sunak to replace Ms Truss as well as Mr Kwarteng.

Despite Mr Kwarteng and Mr Hands' insistences that nothing is set to change, discussions are believed to be under way to replace Ms Truss with a "unity candidate".

One senior Tory told The Times: "A coronation won’t be that hard to arrange. In 2019 candidates needed eight MPs to get on the ballot paper. This year they needed 20.

"Next time it will be however high it needs to be for only one candidate to clear it.

"They predicted a pact between Mr Sunak and Ms Mordaunt, which would have the support of an overwhelming majority of Conservative MPs.

Around "20 to 30" former ministers and senior backbenchers are attempting to find a way for a "council of elders" to tell Truss to step down, it is understood.

Another MP told the paper: "Rishi’s people, Penny’s people and the sensible Truss supporters who realise she’s a disaster just need to sit down together and work out who the unity candidate is.

"It’s either Rishi as Prime Minister with Penny as his deputy and Foreign Secretary, or Penny as Prime Minister with Rishi as Chancellor.

"They would promise to lead a government of all the talents and most MPs would fall in behind that."