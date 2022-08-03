Liz Truss widens Tory lead over Rishi Sunak amid U-turn over civil service pay cuts

3 August 2022, 00:00 | Updated: 3 August 2022, 00:38

Liz Truss has widened her lead over rival Rishi Sunak.
Liz Truss has widened her lead over rival Rishi Sunak. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Barnett

Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss has widened her lead over rival Rishi Sunak despite being forced to U-turn on her controversial plans to cut the pay of public sector workers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Tuesday Ms Truss was forced to abandon a major policy barely 12 hours after it was launched, following a revolt from senior Conservatives who warned it would be "levelling down" the nation.

The foreign secretary had proposed to save money on Government employees by introducing regional pay that could see staff who live in cheaper places than London and the South East paid less.

Her Tory leadership rival Rishi Sunak and Labour savaged it, claiming it would slash pay for nurses, police and military personnel.

The Foreign Secretary insisted her policy had been "misrepresented", amid growing blue-on-blue attacks, and argued people had been "unnecessarily worried" about cuts as she confirmed she would not be going ahead with the regional pay boards.

Read more: Liz Truss rapidly U-turns on £9bn public sector pay cut after rivals tear plans to shreds

Read more: James O'Brien reacts to Truss's 'pathetic and bigoted' suggestion she'll 'ignore' Sturgeon if PM

Despite the backlash her initial plans received, the Tory leadership frontrunner had reason to celebrate on Tuesday, as a YouGov poll of Conservative Party members showed her lead over rival Rishi Sunak has increased to 34 points.

The YouGov poll shows 60% of the party members polled between July 29 and August 2 say they intend to vote for Ms Truss, the Foreign Secretary, up from 49% in the period July 20 to 21, which was immediately after the final two were announced.

Meanwhile, support for the former chancellor has dropped in the poll, from 31% to 26%, over the same period.

The rest of the Tory members polled say they are currently undecided or will not vote.

Ms Truss, widely seen as the frontrunner to take over in No 10, had announced the move on Monday night as part of a "war on Whitehall waste" to make savings from the Civil Service.

But the Sunak campaign argued that the plan would slash the pay of nearly six million public sector workers, with nurses, police and armed forces members facing £1,500 of cuts.

Read more: Truss' war on civil service: Tory leadership hopeful pledges to cut pay and holiday if she becomes PM

Speaking to the BBC in Dorset, Ms Truss said: "I'm afraid that my policy on this has been misrepresented. I never had any intention of changing the terms and conditions of teachers and nurses.

"But what I want to be clear about is I will not be going ahead with the regional pay boards, that is no longer my policy.

"I'm being absolutely honest, I'm concerned that people were worried, unnecessarily worried about my policies and therefore I'm being clear that the regional pay boards will not be going ahead."

Mr Sunak's camp argued that the move was no mistake, saying that Ms Truss had called for the move when she was chief secretary to the Treasury in 2018.

"The lady is for turning," a source said, mocking the Cabinet minister over comparisons she receives with former Conservative prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

Read more: 'Ignore her!': Liz Truss brands Nicola Sturgeon an 'attention seeker' in blistering attack

Liz Truss was forced to abandon her major policy barely 12 hours after it was launched.
Liz Truss was forced to abandon her major policy barely 12 hours after it was launched. Picture: Getty

It was unclear how the Truss camp believed the policy had been misrepresented, with them clearly having stated that up to £8.8 billion could be saved by extending the move for all public sector workers.

Former chief whip Mark Harper told Ms Truss to stop "blaming journalists - reporting what a press release says isn't 'wilful misrepresentation'".

"So this U-turn has wiped out £8.8 billion in savings. Where are these going to come from now?" the Tory MP for the Forest of Dean said.

"An economic policy that can't be paid for isn't very Conservative. Mrs Thatcher would be livid."

The plan was contained in Ms Truss's policy to save £11 billion by cutting Civil Service time off, scrapping jobs aimed at increasing inclusion and diversity in the public sector, and by ending national pay deals.

The last point would mean taking into account the regional cost of living when paying public sector workers.

Her campaign had argued it could save up to £8.8 billion annually if it was adopted for all public sector workers in the long term.

Labour said it would slash £7.1 billion from economies in the North of England, the Midlands and Yorkshire.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Petrol companies have been accused of keeping prices high.

Petrol companies ‘keeping prices high despite falling wholesale costs’, warns RAC

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are facing off in the Tory leadership race

Tory leadership vote delayed by 'hacking fears'

Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan

Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan branded 'extremely dangerous' by China

Dean Kronsbein.

Man who died in Italy yacht crash was British millionaire mask mogul Dean Kronbein

Drivers will no longer be able to park on some roads in the Lake District.

Lake District slaps parking ban on holidaymakers to crackdown on congestion 'chaos'

Three British men are to stand trial in a Russian-backed court accused of being Ukrainian mercenaries

Three British men to stand trial in Russia-backed separatist court accused of being mercenaries

Police have issued a warning after seizing 'a large quantity of illegal drugs'

Police issue warning as woman dies after taking 'particularly strong' diazepam tablets

Jeremy Corbyn has criticised the UK and the West for supplying Ukraine with weapons, saying “pouring arms in” will only “prolong and exaggerate” the war.

Jeremy Corbyn criticises UK for sending weapons to Ukraine and 'prolonging' Russia's invasion

Met officers have been warned to stop stripping at London's Heaven nightclub

Met police officers ordered to stop stripping at London nightclub's 'porn idol' events

Archie Battersbee's parents lose Supreme Court bid

Archie Battersbee's mum slams 'execution' as 12-year-old's life support to be stopped today

A man has been charged by the Metropolitan Police after the incident on Christmas Day

Man caught at Windsor Castle with crossbow charged with treason and intent to injure the Queen

A coroner has found Jamal Edwards died after alcohol and cocaine consumption

Music mogul Jamal Edwards died from cardiac arrest after cocaine and drinking session, inquest finds

Chester which has been named as the most beautiful city in the world

The most beautiful city in the world ranked by scientists...and it's Chester

Beijing 'masses tanks on beaches' opposite Taiwan

Beijing 'masses tanks on beaches' opposite Taiwan ahead of Nancy Pelosi’s arrival in Taipei

Princess Charlotte watched the Commonwealth Games with her parents on Tuesday

Cheeky Princess Charlotte pulls faces as she makes surprise Commonwealth Games appearance

A snorkeller swims alongside a Blue Shark (file photo)

Shark attack off Cornwall coast as woman snorkeler bitten on the leg

Latest News

See more Latest News

Yemen

UN says Yemen’s warring sides agree to renew existing truce

Nancy Pelosi

US speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan amid rising tensions with China

Mukhtar Robow

Somalia names former al-Shabab deputy as government minister

The Razoni starts its journey

Bad weather in Black Sea slows down first Ukrainian grain shipment

Pakistan Monsoon Rains

Pakistan army general and five others killed in helicopter crash

Mark Rutte

‘Teflon’ Mark Rutte becomes longest-serving Dutch prime minister

Russia Griner

Brittney Griner back in Russian court on cannabis charge

Liz Truss reversed her position on public sector pay

Liz Truss rapidly U-turns on £9bn public sector pay cut after rivals tear plans to shreds

Nancy Pelosi

Pelosi leaves Malaysia as tensions rise over expected Taiwan visit

India Maldives

India announces 100 million-dollar credit line to the Maldives

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/08 | Watch again

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/08 | Watch again

Swarbrick on Sunday

Swarbrick On Sunday 31/7 | Watch again

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments.

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

Tory party co-chair looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

Tory party co-chairman looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

'Is he doing a good job?'Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

'Is he doing a good job?' Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London