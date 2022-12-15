TSSA members at Network Rail vote overwhelmingly to accept improved pay deal

TSSA members at Network Rail have accepted the deal. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

TSSA members at Network Rail have voted 'decisively' to accept the firm’s pay offer, the union announced today.

Transport Salaried Staffs Association members supported the deal by 85 percent in a vote.

However, a dispute is ongoing between Network Rail and the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) after its members rejected an offer earlier this week.

The TSSA remains in dispute with train operators over jobs, conditions, and pay, and will continue to stage walk outs.

But the union's organising director Luke Chester said Thursday’s breakthrough was “a decisive result, with our members roundly endorsing this offer”.

Read more: Brit father-of-four killed while paragliding in the French Alps died 'doing what he loved'

Read more: Brothers, 6 and 8, and cousin, 11, killed alongside hero friend 10, in frozen lake tragedy as families pay tribute

“It’s great news and a great deal for our members in Network Rail,” he said. “It just shows what can be done through negotiations when there’s a serious offer on the table.

“Let me be clear though – this has only come about because our members stood together, taking strike action to get a fair settlement when the company had failed to listen.

“Their dogged determination and some hard negotiations won this improved offer.

“The result is a fair pay settlement amounting to at least a nine per cent increase for this year and next – at least 11 per cent for those on lower salaries – plus job security and the nailing down of our terms and conditions.

“This could and should have been done months ago, but we are pleased with the result.

The TSSA remains in dispute with train operators over jobs, conditions, and pay, and will continue to stage walk outs. Picture: Getty

“However, the deal in Network Rail is significantly better than anything which has been proposed by the train operating companies and our fight goes on there, with members continuing to take industrial action.

“If the rail companies and the Government have any sense, they will now stop blocking the perfectly reasonable pathway to a deal and come back to the table with an improved offer which meets our aspirations.”

The TSSA said the accepted deal includes:

A minimum pay increase of at least £1,750 or five per cent (whichever is greater) backdated to January 1, 2022, which union says is worth at least seven per cent to workers earning £25,000 or less

A no compulsory redundancy agreement until January 31, 2025

It will also bring a four per cent pay rise from the 1st of January, no unagreed terms and conditions changes, as well as more benefits and improvements to work and leisure travel facilities.

The vote result showed that 85 per cent backed the offer offer, with a turnout of 70 per cent.

The union has around 2,500 members at Network Rail.