Tsunami warning issued after powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake hits northern California

The warning was issued after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit the coast of California. Picture: Alamy, National Weather Service

By Henry Moore

A Tsunami warning has been issued in California after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit the state.

The US National Tsunami Center sent the alert at around 11am local time on Thursday.

The Tsunami was recorded around 100km southwest of Ferndale, with a depth of 10km, according to The United States Geological Survey.

Residents from across Northern California coast reported powerful shaking following the earthquake.

Following the initial impact, a 5.8-magnitude aftershock hit near Cobb, California in Lake County, according to the USGS.

A Tsunami warning has been issued in California. Picture: USGS

The National Weather Service has told residents they are in danger. Picture: National Weather Service

Residents of Northern California received the following message on their phones from the National Weather Service: "A series of powerful waves and strong currents may impact coasts near you.

"You are in danger. Get away from coastal waters. Move to high ground or inland now. Keep away from the coast until local officials say it is safe to return."

Following the warning, all traffic in the underwater tunnel between San Francisco and Oakland was halted by The San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District.

At least 5.3 million people in California were under a tsunami warning after the magnitude 7.0 earthquake, the US Geological Survey said, in a yellow alert, which predicts localised but minimal damage.

More than 1.3 million people lived close enough to the quake that they could have felt it, the USGS estimated.

This is a breaking story more follows...