Tube driver who led pro-Palestine chant apologises as 'disciplinary action' taken against him

A Tube driver has faced disciplinary action over Palestine chants. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A Tube driver has apologised as he faced disciplinary action for a pro-Palestine chant.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Footage posted to social media showed how a Central Line driver shouted "free, free" over the Tube train's speakers as passengers responded with "Palestine".

The driver finished by saying: "Hope you all have a blessed day today and look after yourself.

"Keep all those people in your prayers."

It came as some 100,000 people protested for Palestine in London on October 21, days after Hamas launched its massacre and Israel responded with bombings.

Read more: Met Police Chief reveals force has 'legal duty' to investigate claims of Israeli war crimes in Gaza

Transport for London (TfL) said the driver, who has not been named, apologised but did not reveal what action had been taken against him.

"Following a thorough internal investigation, disciplinary action has been taken with regard to the driver who made announcements on the Central line," TfL said.

Read more: LBC Views: Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League

"The driver has also written to faith groups to apologise for the announcements and for the impact they had on some customers travelling on the train and in the wider community.

"It is critically important to everyone at TfL that our network feels, and is, a safe and welcoming place for all Londoners, and we will do all we can to continue to ensure that."

TfL previously suspended the driver.