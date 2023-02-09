Tube driver overrun platform by 50 metres after falling asleep at the controls

9 February 2023, 10:32 | Updated: 9 February 2023, 10:47

Investigation launched as London underground driver fell asleep
Investigation launched as London underground driver fell asleep. Picture: Alamy

By Harvey Lindsay

A Tube driver fell asleep on the Metropolitan Line, prompting emergency breaks to operate as it over-run the platform by 50 metres.

An incident report released under the Freedom of Information Act shows the driver fell asleep in the driver's cab between Ruislip and Ickenham in West London around 12.30pm on March 12.

The emergency break system stopped the tube 50 metres past the platform at Ickenham station, the report said.

The failsafe system was launched following the Moorgate disaster in February 1975 after the train crashed into a wall at the end of the line due to the driver failing to stop. 43 people died in the wreck, including driver, Leslie Newson.

No injuries were reported however the driver has been placed on leave as an investigation continues.

An incident report released under the Freedom of Information Act shows the driver fell asleep in the driver's cab between Ruislip and Ickenham on March 12
An incident report released under the Freedom of Information Act shows the driver fell asleep in the driver's cab between Ruislip and Ickenham on March 12. Picture: Alamy

Alsef's London Underground organiser, Finn Brennan said that the union has "pushed for years to get Underground management to take the issue of driver fatigue seriously'.

He said: "Drivers work a punishing shift system that often means getting up at 3.30am, or earlier, to travel to work one week and not finishing until after 01.30am the next.

Investigation launched as London underground driver fell asleep
Investigation launched as London underground driver fell asleep. Picture: Alamy

"Shift workers can often be prevented from sleeping when off duty by things outside their control such as building work or noise in the neighbourhood."

It is reported that seven underground drivers have been in contact with safety officers from TfL, expressing concerns that they were "feeling overwhelming exhaustion" and "starting to fall asleep" at work.

A spokesperson said: "These reports show our colleagues are aware of the risks and feel they will be supported if they report it. It also helps us improve our work to manage fatigue."

