Easter travel chaos: TfL announces widespread Tube closures for bank holiday weekend

Tube closures will take place over the long Easter weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Tube travellers have been warned of Easter bank holiday chaos with a number of London Underground lines due to shut.

There will be no Piccadilly line to Heathrow for the entire weekend, disrupting public transport for anyone hoping to fly for their Easter break.

Anyone hoping to get to the airport should use TfL Rail or the Heathrow Express from Paddington station.

The long weekend, which starts on Friday, April 15, will see no service on the Hammersmith and City line due to essential maintenance.

The Northern line will be closed between Charing Cross and Battersea Power Station to Friday and Saturday.

Read more: Easter getaway chaos: Over 100 flights cancelled as airlines face post-Covid holiday boom

Read more: More flights cancelled on Monday with holidaymakers facing huge queues

The disruption comes amid warnings that Brits grappled with cancelled flights and severe disruption to their Easter break plans.

Airlines have laid the blame at staff shortages caused by rising Covid cases.

Analysts also believe job cuts made during the Covid crisis have contributed to airline and airport struggles.

EasyJet warned of more flight cancellations after figures by Cirium, an aviation data group, said 1,143 flights in the UK were cancelled last week. Just 197 were called off in the same period in 2019, pre-pandemic.

British Airways, which called off 98 flights to or from Heathrow for Tuesday.

Andy Lord, TfL's [Transport for London] Chief Operating Officer, said: "Easter is a brilliant time to get out and explore London.

"I'd encourage customers to check before they travel as there are some closures, but the majority of the public transport network will be open over the Easter weekend, meaning people can enjoy everything the capital has to offer.

"We're seeing more and more people using our network again, which is a great sign, and we're pleased to welcome them back."

TfL has encouraged people to check before they travel, describing closures as necessary to complete "essential work across the network".

Other shutdowns include the District line between between Tower Hill and West Ham as well as Earl's Court to Kensington Olympia.

It will also be shut between Turnham Green and Richmond on Sunday April 17.

The Piccadilly line will also be shut between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge for the weekend.

All closures can be viewed on the TfL website.