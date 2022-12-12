Tube snow chaos: Delays on almost EVERY line as commuters wait an hour to get to platforms

12 December 2022, 11:05 | Updated: 12 December 2022, 11:40

London's tube network - and trains across the South East were affected by heavy snowfall on Monday
London's tube network - and trains across the South East were affected by heavy snowfall on Monday. Picture: Screenshot / @Rafimufc1986

By Danielle DeWolfe

Commuters faced lengthy delays on Monday morning as heavy snowfall impacted large sections of the UK's transport network - particularly across the South East of England and London's train network.

Tube lines continue to be severely affected, with some commuters queuing for up to an hour to reach platforms and extensive delays across the network.

The worst affected tube routes appeared to be those with extensive sections of overground track, as icy rails caused havoc across nearly every line.

The Northern Line between High Barnet and Archway remains suspended due to train faults and signal failures resulting from freezing temperatures and icy rails.

Sections of the Central Line between Liverpool Street and Epping / Hainault were also suspended until mid-morning, as well as large sections of the District Line, with service now returning to most in spite of ongoing severe delays.

The delays and suspensions come ahead of extensive strike action and engineering works already slated to take place across the festive period.

As of 11.00am, TFL delays are as follows:

Bakerloo Line: Severe delays Queen's Park and Harrow & Wealdstone due to an earlier faulty train at North Wembley. MINOR DELAYS on the rest of the line. Valid tickets are accepted on London Buses via any reasonable route.

Central Line: Severe delays due to track faults caused by heavy snow and ice. Valid tickets will be accepted on London Buses via any reasonable route.

Circle Line: Severe delays while service recovers from track faults caused by heavy snow and ice. Valid tickets are accepted on London Buses via any reasonable route.

District Line: Minor delays while service recovers from power supply problems caused by ice on the track.

Docklands Light Railway: Minor delays between Canning Town and Beckton due to a signal failure in Limehouse area. GOOD SERVICE on the rest of the line.

Hammersmith and City Line: Severe delays while service recovers from power supply problems caused by ice on the track. Valid tickets will be accepted on London Buses via any reasonable route. MINOR DELAYS on the rest of the line.

Jubilee Line: Severe delays due to an earlier signal failure. Valid tickets will be accepted on London Buses via any reasonable route.

Metropolitan Line: Minor delays while service recovers from track faults caused by heavy snow and ice. Valid tickets are accepted on London Buses via any reasonable route.

Northern Line: No service between High Barnet and Archway due to faulty train and signal failures caused by ice on the track. SEVERE DELAYS on the rest of the line. Valid tickets will be accepted on London Buses.

Piccadilly Line: Minor delays between Acton Town and Uxbridge / Heathrow Airport. GOOD SERVICE on the rest of the line.

Victoria Line: Minor delays due to track fault caused by heavy snow and ice on the track. Valid tickets will be accepted on London Buses via any reasonable route.

London Overground: No service Watford to Euston and Highbury & Islington and Clapham Junction / West Croydon New Cross / Crystal Palace due to heavy snow and ice on the track. SEVERE DELAYS Gospel Oak to Barking Riverside, Liverpool Street to Cheshunt / Chingford / Enfield, Gospel Oak to Barking Riverside and Stratford to Richmond / Clapham Junction. Minor delays on all other routes.

Waterloo & City, Elizabeth Line and Tram services remain unaffected.

It follows closures affecting parts of the M25, which saw northbound and southbound stretches of the motorway closed between Junction 23 for South Mimms and Junction 25 for Waltham Cross.

It saw many motorists gridlocked overnight and into the morning, as jack-knifed lorries littered the motorway.

A number of rail networks also saw extensive cancellations and delays attributed to frozen rails, faulty signals and icy conditions.

Southeastern Railways advised commuters not to travel on Monday morning, issuing a notice which said "If you have tickets dated for today, you can use these up to and including Thursday at no extra cost."

Greater Anglia advised passengers not travel until after 8am this morning, with delays affecting the network.

C2c also advised passengers not to travel during the early hours, with frozen rails and safety checks resulting in knock-on delays across the network.

Meanwhile, Great Northern have recommending leaving extra time for travel. They added: "services will be subject to late notice delay or cancellation. This applies to most routes on our network."

