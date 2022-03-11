Londoners face more travel chaos with another Tube strike this weekend

11 March 2022, 14:26

Londoners face delays across Tube lines this weekend
Londoners face delays across Tube lines this weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Londoners face delays across Tube lines this weekend as the RMT union has called for further strike action in a row over pay.

Railway workers and cleaners will walk out over the weekend as several disputes over pay and conditions continue to be deadlocked.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) working as cleaners, London Underground drivers and train conductors in different companies will take industrial action.

Whilst cleaners employed by contractors on the West Coast mainline and for train operators across London and the South East will take strike action over the weekend over pay.

RMT members on London Underground's Night Tube will stage the latest in a series of evening strikes on Friday and Saturday in a dispute over new rosters.

Customers have been advised not to travel on the majority of routes and to plan carefully if journeys are necessary.

London Undergound has been running Night Tube services despite the industrial action, which is set to continue until June.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "This strike by cleaners sends a clear message that our union will fight tooth and nail against super exploitative contractors who refuse to pay key workers properly.

"The fact that some of our members are on minimum wage with no right to company sick pay is a scandal.

"Not only should these companies cough what our members are owed, they should be stripped of their lucrative rail contracts and all outsourced staff bought back on the railway as direct employees.

"RMT will not rest until pay justice is achieved for our members."

RMT members working as conductors on the TransPennine Express (TPE) will strike again on Sunday in a row over pay.

An amended timetable will be in place which will see a "significant reduction" in services.

The RMT has announced further strike action by its TPE conductors on March 20, 27, April 3, 16, 17, 30, May 1 and June 4 and 5.

Here are the lines which will be affected by the latest strike action:

Central Line: Strike action from 7pm, little to no service throughout the night.

Victoria Line: Strike action from 7pm, little to no service throughout the night.

Customers urged to use Overground services or TfL buses.

