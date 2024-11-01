Tube strikes called off after significantly improved pay offer, union announces

1 November 2024, 13:09 | Updated: 1 November 2024, 13:31

Tube strikes have been called off
Tube strikes have been called off. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The Tube strikes that were planned to start on Friday and last more than a week have been called off.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Workers were due to take action on Friday evening and on several days in the coming weeks in a dispute over pay.

Strikes by members of the drivers' union Aslef next week and later in the month are still scheduled to go ahead.

The RMT union which had been supporting the strikes said they had received a better pay offer from Transport for London.

An RMT spokesperson said: "Following intense negotiations with London Underground management and a significantly improved offer, we have suspended the strikes scheduled to start this evening.

Commuters on the Central line
Commuters on the Central line. Picture: Alamy

"London Underground have sensibly abandoned their proposed changes to pay structures which now means all our members will receive the same value in any pay award.

"Further discussions will take place next week regarding the pay offer but progress has been made which would not have been possible without the fortitude and industrial strength of our 10,000 members on London Underground."

Claire Mann, Transport for London's chief operating officer, said: "We are pleased that the RMT has suspended its planned industrial action on the London Underground network to allow further talks. We believe that our offer is fair, affordable, good for our colleagues and good news for London.

"We will continue to work closely with all our trade unions, and urge Aslef to also call off its planned action next week. If it goes ahead customers should check before they travel as during their strikes on November 7 and 12, there will be little to no service."

Sadiq Khan hails tube upgrades

The planned strike action had been set to affect London Underground services on the following days:

- Sunday November 3: Services will finish earlier than normal. Customers are advised to complete journeys by 1700. There will be no service after 1900.

- Monday November 4: Services will run as normal but customers are advised to check before they travel.

- Tuesday November 5 and Wednesday November 6: Severe disruption is expected with most lines not running on London Underground. Any services that do operate are likely to start later and finish earlier than normal.

- Thursday November 7: No London Underground services expected to operate.

- Friday November 8: Severe disruption is expected with most lines not running on London Underground. Any services that do operate are likely to start later and finish earlier than normal.

- Saturday November 9: London Underground services are expected to start later than normal.

- Tuesday November 12: Severe disruption is expected with most lines not running on London Underground. Any services that do operate are likely to start later and finish earlier than normal.

