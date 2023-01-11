Tuition fees for England universities frozen at £9,250 for two more years

University fees have been frozen for the sixth year in a row. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

University tuition fees in England will remain frozen at £9,250 for the next two years, the government confirmed today.

The government also confirmed that maintenance loans and grants to support students with living costs will go up by 2.8 per cent for the 2023/24 academic year - almost eight per cent below the current current inflation rate of 10.7 per cent.

Tom Allingham from student money website Save the Student said the rate of increase represents a "devastating blow to struggling students".

He said: "The 2023/24 Maintenance Loan rates are a devastating blow to struggling students, who will now see their battle with the cost of living crisis intensify next year.

"With Universal Credit and State Pension rates both rising with inflation, and students unable to benefit from the vast majority of the government's extra cost of living support, this is yet another example of those in power wilfully ignoring the needs of young people in higher education."

The government has maintained the rise in maintenance loan rates demonstrates its commitment to helping students "face financial challenges".

Minister for skills, apprenticeships and higher education Robert Halfon said: "University is an investment, setting students up for future success, helping them to climb the ladder of opportunity and gain invaluable skills for the world of work.

"We recognise students continue to face financial challenges, which is why we are increasing loans and grants for living and other costs for a further year."

And there we have it. @halfon4harlowMP @educationgovuk have announced that Maintenance Loans will rise by just 2.8% next year, despite inflation being around 10%.



This follows 2022/23, where loans increased by just 2.3%, with inflation again approx 10%.



Here's our comment 👇 https://t.co/iA8FnHlEek pic.twitter.com/TXPCjCTzNI — Save the Student (@SaveTheStudent) January 11, 2023

Dr Tim Bradshaw, Chief Executive of the Russell Group, also expressed his disappointment with the government's decision, saying it would impact students' studies and mental health.

He said: "It is disappointing that the DfE has failed to deliver a meaningful increase to maintenance loans or take the opportunity to address some of the flaws in the forecasting process to ensure they keep up with rising costs, despite warnings that students would be left £1,500 worse off next year.

"Reversing the real terms cut in the value of the loan since 2020/21 would be a simple fix that would provide much needed immediate support for living costs and would be paid back by the student.

"Our members are stepping up support where they can, including investing millions in additional hardship funding, and the extra £15m to support this is welcome.

"However, additional Government assistance is urgently needed to address the growing financial pressures on students.

"Without it, we are concerned this will have an increasing impact on students’ studies and wider mental health and wellbeing."