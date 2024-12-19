Labour minister Tulip Siddiq 'accused of family corruption plot' in Bangladesh, as investigation launched

19 December 2024, 00:20 | Updated: 19 December 2024, 00:53

Tulip Siddiq
Tulip Siddiq. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A Labour minister has been accused of serious corruption in Bangladesh, as local officials launch an embezzlement probe.

Tulip Siddiq, the City minister, is said to have helped her aunt, who until a few months ago was the Bangladeshi prime minister, siphon off billions of pounds from infrastructure projects.

Hampstead and Highgate MP Ms Siddiq, 42, has not commented publicly but sources close to her have dismissed the allegations and said they constitute politically motivated attacks on her aunt, Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladeshi anti-corruption officials have claimed that Ms Siddiq and her family embezzled the equivalent of several billion pounds from nine large building projects, including a nuclear power plant, according to local media.

Syed Faruk, who runs the UK branch of Ms Hasina's Awami League party, said the claims were "fabricated."

Sheikh Hasina
Sheikh Hasina. Picture: Getty

"These are 100 per cent politically motivated attacks against the Hasina family by the current government," he told the Mail.

"They are attacking Tulip because she is the niece of our honourable prime minister, Sheikh Hasina."

Ms Siddiq, who is also the Economic Secretary to the Treasury, is one of several family members accused of taking part in the alleged corrupt activities.

Anti-corruption officials accuse her specifically of playing a key part in brokering a deal with the Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom, which is helping build the nuclear power plant.

Tulip Siddiq pictured with Rachel Reeves on Budget day in October
Tulip Siddiq pictured with Rachel Reeves on Budget day in October. Picture: Alamy

Ms Hasina, who was PM from 2009-2024, has fled to India after losing power in an uprising this year.

She was accused of running a totalitarian and corrupt regime, with political opponents reportedly persecuted, imprisoned and even killed.

Ms Hasina resigned in August after mass protests that turned violent.

The current Bangladeshi government has asked India for permission to extradite her to face over 150 charges, including 135 for murder.

The British Treasury and the Labour Party also declined to comment on the allegations against Ms Siddiq.

