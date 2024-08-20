Man jailed for 'campaign of abuse' after holding woman captive in flat for ten days

Nam Nguyen has been jailed for 17 years. Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

A man who subjected a woman to a campaign of physical and emotional abuse has been jailed for 17 years.

Nam Nguyen took control of the woman's life over a 10-day period in September 2023 and held her captive inside a flat in Tulse Hill, south London.

She managed to escape from the property after jumping from a window.

She ran to a nearby care home where she was found with extensive injuries to her face and body.

She had been raped and repeatedly attacked.

Officers were called and began an investigation.

Nguyen was identified as the suspect and arrested nearby a short time later.

The victim spoke at length to officers about the horrific abuse she had faced, including vicious attacks, one of which resulted in a fracture to her spine.

She said the defendant also took control of the victim's finances and restrained her to prevent her leaving the flat.

This was vital evidence that was used, along with CCTV and forensic evidence, to convict the defendant.

Nguyen, 27, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on Friday, 16 August to 17 years' imprisonment, with a four year extended sentence.

He will be required to serve two thirds the sentence before applying for parole and will also be subject to notification requirements for the rest of his life.

Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, local policing commander in Lambeth and Southwark, said: "It's hard to imagine the pain and suffering this woman went through and I am pleased the man responsible for these awful crimes has been brought to justice.

"This is some of the worst offending our detectives have ever seen and I do not underestimate the impact having to speak at length about this has had on the victim. We will continue to support her in any way we can.

"This has been an incredibly complex investigation and I hope this outcome demonstrates how the Met is committed to tackling violence against women and girls.

"We will continue to ensure dangerous and predatory men face the consequences of their actions."