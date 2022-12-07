Turkish MP fighting for his life after 'shameful' mass brawl in parliament

Huseyin Ors is reportedly in hospital. Picture: Twitter/Getty

By Kit Heren

A Turkish MP was rushed to hospital with his life hanging in the balance after being punched in the face in a fight in the country's parliament.

Footage shared on social media shows Huseyin Ors, an MP with the country's opposition Good Party, being punched in the face as a debate descends into chaos.

Referring to Mr Ors, his fellow Good Party MP Aylin Cesur said: "His treatment continues in the intensive care unit as his life-threatening condition continues.

Mr Cesur, who is also a medical doctor, said: "I hope such events will not be repeated."

A hand-to-hand fight in the Turkish Parliament between members of the Justice and Development Party, followed by Erdogan and other parties. These are the results of Erdogan's wrong policy inside and outside pic.twitter.com/tjuTZUMun3 — ضابط || Rojava security (@DalgashRasoul5) December 6, 2022

MPs of opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) quarrel with MPs of the ruling AK Party (AKP). Picture: Getty

Video from the event shows MPs pushing and shoving each other, with at least one parliamentarian falling over.

Others are seen trying to hold their fellow MPs back from the fight.

It is unclear what set off the brawl, but the Turkey's politics are in a state of high tension with elections coming up next June.

The quarrel continues. Picture: Getty

This brawl is not the first time the Turkish parliament has descended into chaos.

Good Party spokesperson Kursad Zorlu said: ‘It is a sad day on behalf of the Turkish Grand National Assembly and a shameful day for those who carried out the attack.’