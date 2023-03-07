TV extra arrested for breach of the peace at scene of horror crash that left three dead for two days

TV extra arrested (l) after car crash killed three (top r and bottom r). Picture: Alamy/social media

By StephenRigley

A man has been arrested for refusing to leave the area where officers are investigating a car crash which left three people dead and two others seriously injured.

Thomas Taylor, 47, who gave his occupation as film and tv extra was held for breach of the peace after police asked to leave the scene of the smash.

Mr Taylor, had an interview questioning why it had taken so long to find the wrecked vehicle with the young dead and injured still inside.

Footballer's son Rafel Jeanne, 24, Eve Smith, 21 - who appeared in a Sky reality TV show after her sister was killed by a drug driver - and Darcy Ross, 21, died in the crash. Two other people Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, remain seriously injured.

Mourners at the site of the crash in Cardiff. Picture: Alamy

Eve Smith, 21, died in a crash where police took 48 hours to find the car containing five people. Picture: Alamy

Rafel Jeanne, 24, and Darcy Ross, 21, died in the smash. Picture: social media

On Monday, officers in the area where the friends’ car was found arrested Mr Taylor, 47, from the Rumney area of Cardiff, for prevention of breach of the peace, police said.

Speaking before he was arrested, Mr Taylor, a film and TV extra, said: “When I heard the reports, I just couldn’t believe it could be possible that a car could come off and no one know they were there. I still don’t understand it.

“It worries me, and I feel for the families because from what I can see from the reports they did have a feeling something was wrong and they were flagging it up. Their instincts were correct.

“I have some fears that perhaps when the reports came they had gone missing people (and) thought, ‘Oh, it’s just a night out’.

“It’s natural they might have disappeared for a bit, but the families’ instincts are right.”

Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, were rushed to hospital with serious injuries. The friends had been pictured together in a Snapchat post on the night out before tragedy struck.