TV host Oprah Winfrey hopes Queen's death can reunited feuding William and Harry

By Stephen Rigley

Oprah Winfrey said she hope that the Queen's death with help Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make 'peace' with the rest of the royal family.

A year after the talk show host's notorious interview with Harry and Meghan poured fuel on the family's feud, Oprah said she hopes that "burying the dead" will help bring the family back together.

Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan, 41, have reunited with Prince William, 40, and his wife, Kate Middleton, 40, in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

The siblings' relationship appeared to fracture after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they were stepping away from their royal duties and leaving the monarchy behind to relocate to the states in early 2020.

The couple, who are now raising their two kids, Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, in Los Angeles, California, later spoke out about their decision on Oprah's show.

They made a series of accusations, including that an unnamed royal raised "concerns and conversations" about how dark Archie's skin would be before he was born, and that Kate once made Meghan cry over a flower girl dress before her wedding to Harry.

Now, the TV personality, 68, has spoken out about Prince Harry and Prince William and her hope that the loss of their grandmother could bring them back together.

She told Extra: "I think in all families - you know, my father passed recently, this summer - and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there’s an opportunity for peacemaking. And hopefully, there will be that."

The Queen, who reigned more than 70 years on the British throne, passed away 'peacefully' in her sleep at age 96 last Thursday, and her entire family have put on a united front in the wake of her death.

The two brothers, along with their wives, visited the hoards of grieving fans lined up outside of Windsor Castle on Saturday, which marked the first time the foursome has been seen together side-by-side since March 2020.