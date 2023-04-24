'Trials and tribulations': Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen's social media return with cryptic post after affair revealed

24 April 2023, 10:30 | Updated: 24 April 2023, 10:50

The shepherdess has caught flak in recent months after her family-oriented image was shattered by the revelation of her five-year affair with a married man and subsequent separation
By Chay Quinn

TV's Yorkshire Shepherdess has returned to the spotlight - after taking a break following the revelation of her five-year affair and separation from her husband.

Amanda Owen, 48, returned to Instagram with a picture of her family and captioned "trials and tribulations" after she was discovered to have been having an affair for five years with married businessman Robert Davies, 71.

The betrayal of husband Clive, 68, led to the pair's separation after 22 years of marriage which was announced in June 2022.

The mother-of-nine returned to social media after a lengthy break with the post which featured her and Clive's shared children.

She characteristically added a string of sheep emojis to the post which showed her children tending to a small member of the TV star's flock among other familial images.

Despite the calm way in which Owen reentered the public realm, it will do little to stem the anger of Robert's wife, Yasumi, 56.

Earlier this month, Yasumi accused Amanda of living a "TV lie" after she had figured out the affair.

Fans had also criticised the sheep farmer for her withdrawal from social media, with her last post also featuring all of her nine children.

The heartwarming post on March 27 was captioned: "Budding naturalists, botanists, ecologists, ornithologists, hydrologists, geologists. And farmers".

Owen shot to fame in 2017 when Channel 5 began to air 'Our Yorkshire Farm' featuring her family's agricultural exploits and homespun Yorkshire wisdom.

