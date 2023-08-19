TV star Phil Spencer's parents killed after vehicle crashes into river on family farm

19 August 2023, 21:47

TV star Phil Spencer's parents killed after vehicle crashes into river on family farm
Picture: LBC / Alamy / Twitter

By Danielle DeWolfe

Television star Phil Spencer is mourning a family tragedy after the presenter's parents were killed when their vehicle veered into a river on the family farm.

Spencer's dad, Richard, 89, and mum Anne, 82, died on Friday after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a shallow tributary which runs through the farm.

The 52-year-old Location, Location, Location, star's parents are said to have been driving to a local pub for lunch at the time in Littlebourne, near Canterbury, when the accident occurred.

According to Kent Police, they were called at 12.36pm on Friday following a single vehicle collision.

Both parents were pulled from the vehicle and taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Television star Phil Spencer is mourning a family tragedy after the presenter's parents were killed when their vehicle veered into a river on the family farm.
Picture: Twitter: Phil Spencer

Alongside police, three fire engines are also said to have been in attendance during the two-hour rescue operation, with the addition of a water search and rescue team.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Officers attended along with other emergency services and a man and woman in their 80s were taken to a local hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

“A third person, a woman in her 60s, was in the vehicle and sustained minor injuries

“The next of kin has been informed and a report will now be prepared for the coroner.”

The presenter is now said to be grieving alongside his older brother David and younger sisters Caryn and Helen.

Phil’s close friend and property presenter Kirstie Allsopp said yesterday that his parents were together when they died and that would come as a comfort to the star.

Television star Phil Spencer is mourning a family tragedy after the presenter's parents were killed when their vehicle veered into a river on the family farm.
Picture: LBC / Alamy

Speaking with The Sun, Kirstie said: “I’ve spoken to Phil and it’s tragic for the Spencer family, but his parents were together and that’s something that is a great source of solace to them all.

“The family is very loving and close. There are four children, Phil, Robert, Caryn and Helen, and they had eight grandchildren.

“This is awful for all of the family, but they were together at the end and they were lovely people.

“They were on their way to the pub on a Friday afternoon in Kent, where they lived — they were in the place they loved, with the person they loved.

She added: "They were both people of Christian faith.“Phil and his siblings are all consoling each other at this difficult time.”

