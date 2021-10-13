Twickenham stabbing victim named as Afghan refugee, 18

13 October 2021, 19:57 | Updated: 13 October 2021, 20:02

Hazrat Wali was stabbed to death in Twickenham
Hazrat Wali was stabbed to death in Twickenham.

By Asher McShane

A teenager who was stabbed to death on a playing field in south-west London has been named as 18-year-old Hazrat Wali.

The Metropolitan Police said the teenager, of Notting Hill, west London, died in hospital on Tuesday after being fatally attacked in Craneford Way, Twickenham.

It was reported that Hazrat came to the UK two years ago from Afghanistan in search of a better life.

Officers are examining CCTV and the force said witnesses have described seeing a fight at the field in the moments before the teenager was stabbed.

The victim of a fatal stabbing in Twickenham has been named as an Afghan refugee
The victim of a fatal stabbing in Twickenham has been named as an Afghan refugee.

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall, from the Specialist Crime Command, said: "We are still working to establish the motive behind this tragic attack and are following a number of leads.

"Officers have recovered CCTV from the area and spoken to a number of witnesses who described seeing a fight in the moments before Hazrat was attacked.

"We know a lot of people were on the field at the time and I'd urge anyone who has not yet spoken to police to contact us immediately."

The teenager was attacked at around 4.45pm on Tuesday and died in hospital around an hour later.

His family are being supported by specially trained officers, the Met said.

The scene of the attack is yards from Richmond upon Thames College, which confirmed on Wednesday that the victim was one of its students.

The college's principal, Dr Jason Jones, said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the student's family and friends at this difficult time.

"This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our students, parents, staff and local community."

