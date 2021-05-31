Twickenham Stadium transformed into walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centre

By Joe Cook

Twickenham Stadium has been transformed into the UK's largest Covid-19 vaccination centre, with 15,000 jabs available without a booking on Bank Holiday Monday.

The rugby stadium in south-west London will function as a walk-in vaccination centre from 10am to 8pm, offering eligible residents their first dose of the vaccine without the need to wait for a booking.

Up to 15,000 people over the age of 30 or in clinically vulnerable groups will be able to get their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at 119 stations in the stadium.

People are being urged to make a booking to reduce waiting times and bring water as forecasters predict the warmest day of the year so far.

The "Let's Tackle Covid" vaccination event comes in response to a high number of cases of the Indian Covid variant in Hounslow, which borders the grounds.

Ministers are reportedly aiming to get all over-50s fully jabbed by 21 June, with two doses thought to offer much higher protection against the new variant of concern.

Over 600,000 jabs were given on Saturday, with the government hoping to ramp up vaccinations to around a million a day this summer.

Glorious Twickenham, home of English rugby, today home of English vaccinations. Already the queues are big and growing... all I would say is there are plenty of young faces in line to be jabbed.



May be worth a trip even if you’re under 30... pic.twitter.com/tevb5LC2wb — Matthew Thompson (@mattuthompson) May 31, 2021

Dr Genevieve Small, Chair of Harrow Clinical Commissioning Group, told LBC around 400 staff are involved in preparing and giving the jabs.

"It is only open today, we have brought together teams from across North-West London to come into the stadium today to provide a walk-in service and a book-online service to people who are able to take advantage of this bank holiday to get their vaccine.

"We are trying to make things as easy as possible, they don't need to plan things in advance.

"In this part of London we have seen slightly higher levels of new variants and we want to remain vigilant and protect as many people as possible as quickly as we can."