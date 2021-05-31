Twickenham Stadium transformed into walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centre

31 May 2021, 11:33 | Updated: 31 May 2021, 11:40

People queue for their vaccine at Twickenham Stadium as organisers hope to inoculate 15,000 people in a single day.
People queue for their vaccine at Twickenham Stadium as organisers hope to inoculate 15,000 people in a single day. Picture: HealthierNWL

By Joe Cook

Twickenham Stadium has been transformed into the UK's largest Covid-19 vaccination centre, with 15,000 jabs available without a booking on Bank Holiday Monday.

The rugby stadium in south-west London will function as a walk-in vaccination centre from 10am to 8pm, offering eligible residents their first dose of the vaccine without the need to wait for a booking.

Up to 15,000 people over the age of 30 or in clinically vulnerable groups will be able to get their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at 119 stations in the stadium.

People are being urged to make a booking to reduce waiting times and bring water as forecasters predict the warmest day of the year so far.

Read more: Half of people in their 30s take up vaccine in England over just two weeks

The "Let's Tackle Covid" vaccination event comes in response to a high number of cases of the Indian Covid variant in Hounslow, which borders the grounds.

Ministers are reportedly aiming to get all over-50s fully jabbed by 21 June, with two doses thought to offer much higher protection against the new variant of concern.

Over 600,000 jabs were given on Saturday, with the government hoping to ramp up vaccinations to around a million a day this summer.

Read more: Matt Hancock did not ask experts to consider vaccinating children 'until recently'

Dr Genevieve Small, Chair of Harrow Clinical Commissioning Group, told LBC around 400 staff are involved in preparing and giving the jabs.

"It is only open today, we have brought together teams from across North-West London to come into the stadium today to provide a walk-in service and a book-online service to people who are able to take advantage of this bank holiday to get their vaccine.

"We are trying to make things as easy as possible, they don't need to plan things in advance.

"In this part of London we have seen slightly higher levels of new variants and we want to remain vigilant and protect as many people as possible as quickly as we can."

Latest News

See more Latest News

The EU Digital Covid Certificate is at the heart of plans to reopen travel within Europe without the need for quarantine or tests.

EU calls to scrap quarantine and testing for Europeans holding vaccine passports
Fears are growing thousands of renters could be kicked out of their homes as the Government eviction ban ends today

Fears thousands could lose homes as eviction ban ends

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Denmark ‘helped US spy on European leaders’

A man and child wearing masks visit Tiananmen Gate near the portrait of Mao Zedong in Beijing, China

China to allow couples to have three children

Crowds descended on Bournemouth Beach on Sunday, with the Met Office forecasting Bank Holiday Monday will be the hottest day so far this year.

UK weather: Bank Holiday Monday set to be hottest day of year so far
China's ruling Communist Party will ease birth limits to allow all couples to have three children instead of two

China to allows couples to have three children to address rising population age

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'It's a grim situation': Tenants union organiser reacts to eviction ban coming to an end

'It's a grim situation': Tenants union organiser reacts to eviction ban coming to an end
I'm fed up hearing about hard done by tenants, landlord tells LBC

I'm fed up of hearing about hard done by tenants, landlord tells LBC
'Incredibly serious consequences' for China if Wuhan lab theory is true, Maajid Nawaz warns

'Incredibly serious consequences' for China if Wuhan lab theory is true, Maajid Nawaz warns
'Right-wing bias' of British 'media machine' makes Boris Johnson unstoppable, caller fears

'Right-wing bias' of British 'media machine' makes Boris Johnson unstoppable, caller fears
Ex-Chief Medical Officer 'never asked officially' to prepare for Covid-style pandemic

Ex-Chief Medical Officer 'never asked officially' to prepare for Covid-style pandemic
Charlie Mullins admits to not having Covid vaccine – despite requiring employees to be jabbed

Charlie Mullins admits to not having Covid vaccine – despite requiring employees to be jabbed

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London