Shocking moment 'Twiglet' the dachshund stolen in 'targeted' theft by fake delivery driver with hammer

28 July 2023, 06:30 | Updated: 28 July 2023, 06:31

Moment 'Twiglet' the dachshund stolen by man with hammer

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The heartbroken owners of a stolen 16-month-old Dachshund have condemned the masked thief who disguised himself as a delivery driver to steal their beloved puppy in a calculated, "targeted" burglary.

Police have released disturbing CCTV footage of a masked burglar stealing a beloved miniature dachshund from her home.

Sixteen-month-old Twiglet was taken in broad daylight from her owners' house in the town of Saffron Walden.

The video shows the culprit, dressed in a hi-vis jacket with blue jeans, white trainers, gloves and a baseball cap,, entering the property around 3pm on Wednesday. Alarms sound as he snatches the frightened dog, wrestling her to the floor before carrying the crying pup away.

He is seen clamping her mouth shut to muffle her barks.

Read more: ‘It’s a pub not a post office!’: Brits slam new trend of ‘single file’ queues in pubs and call for return of tradition

Read more: 'Prison is hell even if you're guilty': Man wrongly jailed for rape tells LBC of 17-year ordeal behind bars

Twiglet is a miniature dachshund.
Twiglet is a miniature dachshund. Picture: Essex Police

Detectives say Twiglet's family are extremely distressed and desperate for her safe return. They are appealing for public help to find both the stolen pet and the callous thief.

Twiglet's owners Jo Vindis, 43, her husband Jamie, 47, and their two children, aged 12 and 14, have been left traumatised by the theft.

Speaking to the Dail Mail Ms Vindis, a vet who was at work during the break-in, said she has been left unable to watch the 'horrifying' video properly.

"It was quite a small window so they must have been watching. She had been out with dog walker all morning and I had gone back to work. It seemed very targeted, it's what he wanted," Ms Vindis said.

"We're kind of thinking she was stolen to order. He likely targeted her and knew that she was valuable - they are quite a popular breed. It wasn't just an opportunistic thing."

"Within a few minutes of him breaking the glass door and the alarm going off the neighbours were checking it out," Ms Vindis explained.

Ms Vindis said that the intruder was driving a "light blue old-style Mercedes" and neighbours said they had seen the man before.

The masked intruder appeared to clamp miniature dachshund Twiglet's jaws to stop her barking
The masked intruder appeared to clamp miniature dachshund Twiglet's jaws to stop her barking. Picture: Essex Police

Detective Inspector Jamie Stirland said: "Thefts like this are very rare and we are taking the investigation seriously. We are reviewing area CCTV footage and carrying out multiple lines of inquiry to locate Twiglet."

He directly addressed the burglar, urging him to return the dog unharmed. No arrests have yet been made.

Ministers had announced plans in 2021 to make dog abduction a specific offence punishable by up to five years in jail, through the Kept Animals Bill. But the bill was quietly dropped in May.

Data from UK police forces show at least 1,620 dog thefts were reported in 2022, with more than 1,750 individual dogs stolen.

The 16-month-old dog was stolen from her home in Catmere End, Saffron Walden
The 16-month-old dog was stolen from her home in Catmere End, Saffron Walden. Picture: Essex Police

Detective Inspector Stirland said “This burglary has been incredibly distressing for the victims and as the public can imagine, they just want to see the safe return of Twiglet.

“Thefts such as these are rare and we are taking this investigation seriously and carrying out multiple enquiries, including reviewing CCTV in the area.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have any information to contact us and assist with this investigation.

“I am also directly appealing to the man in this video, asking him to return Twiglet safely.”

Essex Police has asked anyone with information such as relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to contact the force on 101 or report it online.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Madonna is the 'luckiest star in the world'

Dancing Madonna says she is 'luckiest star in the world' as she recovers from serious bacterial infection after ICU stay

Dame Deborah James

'Following in mum's footsteps': Dame Deborah James' daughter launches cancer fundraiser a year after her mother's death

Trump Capitol Riot

Trump’s lawyers meet with prosecutors ahead of possible 2020 election indictment

The CD album cover to The very best of The Eagles

Randy Meisner, founding member of The Eagles, dies aged 77

James Martin has opened up about his cancer diagnosis.

TV chef James Martin reveals shock cancer diagnosis as he says it’s returned ‘several’ times despite surgery

The Home Office is set to house migrants in marquees under new plans.

Suella Braverman buys ‘marquees’ to house 2,000 Channel migrants in emergency bid to avoid hotel costs

Yvette Cooper accused the government of giving people smugglers a 'free pass'.

Labour calls for new serious crime strategy and end to ‘free pass’ for people smugglers as conviction rate drops 36%

Donald Trump

Trump accused of asking employee to delete footage in classified documents case

The Prime Minister took a dig at the mayor of London.

Rishi Sunak announces plans for £200m worth of affordable new homes as he takes dig at Sadiq Khan

Whales Triple Breach

‘Whale ballet’ provides birthday thrill for father-of-three

Obit Bo Goldman

Oscar-winning screenwriter Bo Goldman dies aged 90

Bronny James Cardiac Arrest Basketball

Son of LeBron James discharged from hospital three days after cardiac arrest

The new trend has sparked debate.

‘It’s a pub not a post office!’: Brits slam new trend of ‘single file’ queues in pubs and call for return of tradition

Greece Wildfires

Wildfire triggers huge explosions at Greek air force ammunition depot

Biden

Joe Biden announces measures to protect workers from heatwaves

Exclusive
Andrew Malkinson after being released

'Prison is hell even if you're guilty': Man wrongly jailed for rape tells LBC of 17-year ordeal behind bars

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukraine's Olha Kharlan (L) refuses to shake hands with Russia's Anna Smirnova - who went on to stage a sit-in protest (R)

Ukrainian fencer disqualified for refusing to shake Russian opponents hand

Bronny James Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James says family ‘safe and healthy’ after son’s cardiac arrest

This is the heartbreaking moment a miniature dachshund is stolen from her home.

Harrowing moment masked man armed with hammer breaks into home to steal miniature dachshund
Co-op said shoplifting has reached record levels in its stores

Inside horrifying shoplifting trend leaving supermarket staff terrified to work as bosses urge police to step in
Niger Tensions

Niger’s president vows democracy will prevail following coup

Qatar Airways Earns

Qatar Airways’ profits boosted by World Cup flights

The woman said her six-figure salary 'wasn't worth it'

Lawyer who earns six figures warns people ‘it’s not worth it’ going after a huge salary

A fight broke out at a cinema in Kent

Shocking moment brawl breaks out between two women in Barbie screening

Russia Africa Summit

Russia making ‘maximum efforts’ to avert food crisis, Putin tells African summit

A local reacts as flames burn trees in the village of Gennadi on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes

Greek wildfires reach outskirts of Athens

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry's phone hacking case against The Sun publisher has been thrown out

Prince Harry set for court showdown with The Sun but judge throws out phone hacking case

Meghan's podcast series was cancelled after was season.

Spotify loses out on £34m after podcasting 'write offs' with high-profile contracts including Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan back 'positive masculinity' charity that 'engages men as allies in equality'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy

'I have zero faith in the justice system!': Caller believes statues get 'greater protection' than women
Nick Ferrari

'We fear for our lives': Frightened supermarket manager informs Nick Ferrari police take 'hours' to attend shoplifting
Caller says the police responding to his mental health call saved his life

'Without the police, I wouldn't be here': Caller says lack of support from social services led to a suicide attempt
‘She mentions that too often it’s young black males’: David Lammy condemns the Home Secretary for portraying knife crime as a race issue

'Young people are dying on our streets': David Lammy condemns lack of action over tacking knife crime
Nick Ferrari

'You wouldn't allow that for a junior cashier': Nick Ferrari on the 'incompetence' surrounding Nigel Farage's bank row
David Lammy

'We're in a country where class matters': David Lammy points to the merits of affirmative action
Climate activist criticises government for lack of urgency towards climate crisis

'Politicians aren't grasping the scale of the crisis': Environmental activist condemns MPs' climate U-turns
Shelagh Fogarty

'They knew it was a burning island': Caller furious at airline for letting her travel to Rhodes
Rishi Sunak

'What sort of future is Rishi Sunak trying to create?': Caller questions PM's evasive stance on climate change
stanley

UK needs to 'at the very least' rejoin the European Environment Agency, Stanley Johnson insists

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit