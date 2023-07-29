'It was horrifying': Millionaire owner reunited with 'Twiglet' the dog describes seeing home raided by hammer-wielding thief

29 July 2023, 12:11

Twiglet was stolen by a masked thief
Twiglet was stolen by a masked thief. Picture: Essex Police

By Will Taylor

The millionaire owner of a stolen dachshund has described the "horrifying" moment a hammer-wielding thief broke into her home and stole her beloved pet.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Twiglet was snatched from Jo Vindis's home in Essex but soon tracked down after a Good Samaritan saw the footage and came across the dog by chance.

They paid £700 to buy the dog, who cost £2,000, while pretending to be ignorant that the dog was being looked for. Twiglet was then returned to Jo, 43, and her husband Jamie, who runs Vindis Group.

It was thought the dog had become too hot to handle after CCTV footage of the theft - in which a masked raider cornered Twiglet and made off - went viral.

Read more: 'Twiglet' the dachshund stolen by man with hammer reunited with owners after tip-off

Moment 'Twiglet' the dachshund stolen by man with hammer

"It was horrifying," Jo said.

"We sort of realised quite quickly, because the alarm had gone off, that there had been a break in, and my husband was able to watch the video pretty quickly after it happened, so we knew almost immediately that she had been taken."

But grief turned to elation when they were tipped off about the Twiglet's whereabouts on Thursday evening.

She was contacted by someone on Facebook who said they had spotted the dog being sold after seeing the appeal.

Police then went to Bedfordshire to pick Twiglet up, it is understood.

Twiglet is back with her owners
Twiglet is back with her owners. Picture: Essex Police

Jo thanked everyone who shared their appeal and said she was supported by DogLost, a group dedicated to reuniting pets with their owners.

She told the BBC: "She was a bit bewildered last night, but I don't think there will be any lasting trauma for her."

There were suspicions over whether Twiglet had been deliberately targeted.

Jo said she doubted that but added: "I don't think it could have been entirely opportunistic. He must have been looking at the properties and saw no-one was in.

"It is a quiet, rural and there is not a lot of through traffic. The idea that it could have been a dognapping did go through my mind, but we didn't get a ransom note or anything like that so I don't think so."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Andrew has finally been released after 17 years

Rules on prisoner release must change after man wrongly jailed for 17 years fears having to pay for 'board and lodging'

Sick TikToks of James Bulger, animated with technology, have emerged

'Disgusting': Vile TikToks show animated James Bulger tells viewers how he was murdered in disturbing new trend

Andrew will join the summer break at Balmoral

Prince Andrew will visit Balmoral for royal family summer break - but Harry and Meghan unlikely to accept 'open invite'

Navarro is still in Montana, 2,000 miles from home

Cops quiz four people after teenage girl who vanished four years ago walks into police station 2,000 miles from home

Sir Keir is facing pressure on the Ulez expansion.

Keir Starmer told to ‘get off the fence’ and intervene with Sadiq Khan's ULEZ expansion after plans ruled lawful

Police are to investigate every crime under the proposed plan.

Police to investigate every crime with ‘reasonable lead’ in bid to tackle falling conviction rates of ‘low level’ crimes

Taiwan Drills

US set to announce military aid for Taiwan

Autonomous Vehicle Fatality Uber

Back-up driver in first fully autonomous car death pleads guilty to endangerment

Detained Suspect Train Crash

US police officer convicted of assault after handcuffed suspect hit by train

The chancellor gave evidence on Friday.

Jeremy Hunt says ‘no decisions’ made on compensation for victims of infected blood scandal

The change moves Ukraine in line with the West

President Zelenskyy changes law so Ukraine celebrates Christmas on different day to Russia

Alan Alada M-A-S-H Auction

M*A*S*H boots and dog tags sold at auction for 125,000 dollars

Emmy Awards

Emmy Awards postponed due to Hollywood strikes

Customers are outraged by the decision.

'No I'm not buying smaller bottles!': Shoppers’ outrage as Tesco to ‘phase out’ six pint bottles of milk in UK stores

Those injured in the crash have now been discharged from hospital.

Children injured in Wimbledon crash all out of hospital, including seven-month baby, as arrested woman re-bailed

The group has sparked fury

Fury as customers ‘walk out’ of American-themed diner in Norfolk without paying £200 bill

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dangerous foreign criminals are being moved into immigration centres, LBC understands

Violent foreign criminals 'moved out of prison early to free up cells' - and into immigration removal centres
Katnis was killed after being hit by a motorbike in Walsall

Pictured: Girl, 7, killed in motorbike hit and run as father pleaded ‘open your eyes’ in final moments
Netherlands Cargo Ship Fire

Salvage crews board burning cargo ship off Dutch coast

The Magaluf security guard has gone viral on social media

'Heroic' security guard praised for giving young group of Brits a 'Spanglish' telling off over 7am Magaluf antics
August strikes: Trains and doctors continue plans to walk out this month

August strike dates: Trains, junior doctors and airport walkouts scheduled for this month

Russia Ukraine War

Russian forces attack recaptured village as ’15 hurt in Ukraine missile strike’

Elliott Lemm (right), Chelsea's boyfriend, was killed in the 70mph smash

Drunk driver laughs off her friends’ terrified cries - moments before killing boyfriend in 70mph crash
Greece Wildfires

Pope urges governments to protect ‘our common home’ after European wildfires

Jeremy Laxton (left) and Jack Addis (right)

Retired Met cops jailed over three-year plot to share 'most depraved' child sexual abuse images
Laszlo Dancs has been jailed for killing Olivia Riley

Drug driver who mowed down best-selling author's step-daughter and three dogs in high-speed crash jailed

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry's phone hacking case against The Sun publisher has been thrown out

Prince Harry set for court showdown with The Sun but judge throws out phone hacking case

Meghan's podcast series was cancelled after was season.

Spotify loses out on £34m after podcasting 'write offs' with high-profile contracts including Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan back 'positive masculinity' charity that 'engages men as allies in equality'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion

'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion
David Lammy

'Sadiq Khan will be smiling this morning': David Lammy reacts as ULEZ is ruled lawful

David Lammy

'I have zero faith in the justice system!': Caller believes statues get 'greater protection' than women
Nick Ferrari

'We fear for our lives': Frightened supermarket manager informs Nick Ferrari police take 'hours' to attend shoplifting
Caller says the police responding to his mental health call saved his life

'Without the police, I wouldn't be here': Caller says lack of support from social services led to a suicide attempt
‘She mentions that too often it’s young black males’: David Lammy condemns the Home Secretary for portraying knife crime as a race issue

'Young people are dying on our streets': David Lammy condemns lack of action over tacking knife crime
Nick Ferrari

'You wouldn't allow that for a junior cashier': Nick Ferrari on the 'incompetence' surrounding Nigel Farage's bank row
David Lammy

'We're in a country where class matters': David Lammy points to the merits of affirmative action
Climate activist criticises government for lack of urgency towards climate crisis

'Politicians aren't grasping the scale of the crisis': Environmental activist condemns MPs' climate U-turns
Shelagh Fogarty

'They knew it was a burning island': Caller furious at airline for letting her travel to Rhodes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit