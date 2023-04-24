Twitter gives $1,000-a-month gold tick to random user who changed handle to DisneyJuniorUK

The account was mistakenly given a gold tick before shortly being suspended afterwards. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Jenny Medlicott

A twitter account was given a gold tick that normally costs thousands in error - after the account changed its handle to the name of a Disney channel.

The account renamed itself to 'DisneyJuniorUK', a TV channel for young children, and was subsequently awarded the verification that usually costs $1,000 per month.

Upon realising the error, the account with just 4,697 followers, tweeted: "No f****g way."

Followed up by: "This isn't actually real right. Someone f*****g pinch me or something."

However, there was nothing PG about the Disney account, as some of its previous content was far from suitable for children.

One tweet from the account suggested that 'DisneyJuniorUK' would be introducing the adult comedy, South Park, to the channel.

It also tweeted content deliberately hitting out at Twitter CEO, Elon Musk.

Social media users immediately jumped on the error, as it came just days after the Twitter CEO removed legacy blue ticks for users last Thursday, and instead introduced the paid-subscription service, Twitter Blue, for everyone.

The Twitter user was left in disbelief after receiving the gold tick charged at $10,000. Picture: Twitter

Although the account has now been suspended, Twitter users enjoyed the brief mistake, poking fun at how leniently ticks appear to be awarded to Twitter users under the new system.

One social media user reacted to the mistake, saying: "If they're having to give them away for free then it's not worth $10,000, it's worth $0".

Another jested: "Due diligence going well over at Twitter HQ".

Meanwhile, one took a jab at how it reflects on Mr Musk's other endeavours, saying: "This really makes me concerned for Tesla & SpaceX at this point."

After Twitter dropped the "legacy ticks" last week, the Tesla founder announced he was personally paying to keep some celebrities' blue ticks, including Stephen King and LeBron James.

Over the weekend, a number of high-profile accounts also had their blue and gold ticks reinstated without paying for the subscription service due to their high number of follower.s

The number of people who signed up to the $8 a month service has not yet been confirmed by the social media platform, but it was estimated to sit at around 386,000 subscribers in March by app firm Sensor Tower.