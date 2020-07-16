Twitter accounts of leading world figures hacked in Bitcoin scam

16 July 2020, 00:06 | Updated: 16 July 2020, 00:45

Twitter confirmed it is aware of the security incident
By Nick Hardinges

The Twitter accounts of leading world figures and companies - including Kanye West, Barack Obama, Bill Gates and Apple - have been hacked by Bitcoin scammers.

Other names reported to have been hacked as part of the cryptocurrency scam include Elon Musk, Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett, Uber, and Benjamin Netanyahu.

Twitter has said it is aware of a "security incident" impacting accounts and is "taking steps to fix it" and will issue a statement soon.

The social media giant wrote in a series of tweets: "We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly.

"You may be unable to Tweet or reset your password while we review and address this incident."

The accounts which have large Twitter followings were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday evening, and a message posted encouraging users to send 1,000 dollars (£794) to a Bitcoin address.

In return, users are promised that their money will be doubled and returned to them.

The message read: "I am giving back to my community due to Covid-19! All Bitcoin sent to my address below will be sent back doubled.

"If you send $1,000, I will send back $2,000!

"Only doing this for the next 30 minutes! Enjoy."

A later tweet by the social media giant's support account read: "We’re continuing to limit the ability to Tweet, reset your password, and some other account functionalities while we look into this.

"Thanks for your patience."

Over $110,000 has already reportedly been sent to Bitcoin scammers as part of the hack.

It appears that all verified accounts with blue ticks have now been temporarily prevented from posting tweets.

Targeted accounts included Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos. Kanye West's account was hacked twice in the space of an hour with the same message posted.

A number of company accounts, including that of Apple and Uber, were also hacked with the message posted.

Most of the tweets were deleted within a number of minutes, but many had been retweeted thousands of times.

Barack Obama's Twitter account was among those impacted by the scam
The hacked messages were posted after several high-profile cryptocurrency companies' Twitter accounts shared malicious links earlier on Wednesday.

Tyler Winklevoss, who founded cryptocurrency company Gemini alongside brother Cameron, tweeted earlier today: "WARNING: @Gemini's twitter account, along with a number of other crypto twitter accounts, has been hacked. This has resulted in @Gemini, @Coinbase, @Binance, and @Coindesk, tweeting about a scam partnership with CryptoForHealth. DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! These tweets are SCAMS."

His brother Cameron added: "ALL MAJOR CRYPTO TWITTER ACCOUNTS HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED.

"2FA / strong password was used for @Gemini account. We are investigating and hope to have more information shortly."

This story is being updated...

