Twitter Vice President Hints At New Site Features For 2020

5 November 2019, 17:53

Twitter has hinted at new features
Twitter has hinted at new features. Picture: PA

A senior Twitter executive has suggested a number of new features are likely to appear on the social network in 2020.

Twitter Vice-president Dantley Davis has tweeted several ideas that the social media site hope to put into practice next year, including the ability to block being mentioned without permission.

Mr Davis' account tweeted several ideas for new features to help users in 2020.

He teased that users could have the power to remove themselves from a conversation.

It was also hinted that people could disallow certain posts from being retweeted if they do not want them being distributed by other people.

In a series of tweets, Mr Davis said: "Features that I'm looking forward to in 2020," and listed the removal of a specific mention from a conversation and tweeting only to a specific hashtag, interest or group of friends as potential options.

He continued: "Do you agree with the ideas in this list? What else would you add? #designtwitter," he tweeted.

"I believe giving more control to users will help create a healthier Twitter and reduce abuse. Additionally, these features need to be easy to access and use."

Mr Davis also suggested that the social media company would make threads be automatically labelled, meaning users no longer have to make it obvious themselves.

He also touched on the idea of an edit button allowing users to correct their mistakes has been a long-requested feature.

He said that the feature "can be done with integrity."

Twitter recently made headlines by announcing that it was banning political advertising from its service, a decision which has put pressure on Facebook to follow suit.

